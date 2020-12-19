Richard "Dick" Woodrow Williams Jr.
August 25, 1942 - December 17, 2020
Richard "Dick" Woodrow Williams Jr., 78, of Bethlehem, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.
He was born Aug. 25, 1942, to the late Richard Woodrow Williams Sr. and Evelyn Williams in Woodruff, S.C.
Dick was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Teresa Poteat Williams of the home; sons, Richard Woodrow Williams III of the home and Dan Williams and wife, Shawn, of Haysville, Kan., and Brad Williams of Atlanta, Ga.; daughter, Julie Noland and husband, Travis, of Good Hope, Ga.; grandsons, Garin Williams of Haysville, Kan., Corbin Williams of Haysville, Kan., Aidan Williams of Haysville, Kan., Zeb Noland of Good Hope, Ga., Abe Noland of Good Hope, Ga., and Ben Noland of Good Hope, Ga.
A service will be held at a later date.
Hickory Funeral Homewww.hickoryfh.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 19, 2020.