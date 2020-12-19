Menu
Richard Woodrow "Dick" Williams Jr.
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC
Richard "Dick" Woodrow Williams Jr.

August 25, 1942 - December 17, 2020

Richard "Dick" Woodrow Williams Jr., 78, of Bethlehem, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

He was born Aug. 25, 1942, to the late Richard Woodrow Williams Sr. and Evelyn Williams in Woodruff, S.C.

Dick was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Teresa Poteat Williams of the home; sons, Richard Woodrow Williams III of the home and Dan Williams and wife, Shawn, of Haysville, Kan., and Brad Williams of Atlanta, Ga.; daughter, Julie Noland and husband, Travis, of Good Hope, Ga.; grandsons, Garin Williams of Haysville, Kan., Corbin Williams of Haysville, Kan., Aidan Williams of Haysville, Kan., Zeb Noland of Good Hope, Ga., Abe Noland of Good Hope, Ga., and Ben Noland of Good Hope, Ga.

A service will be held at a later date.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Hickory Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
John Guss
December 31, 2020
We have such heavy hearts hearing this news of the passing of Dick. He was a special colleague and friend to historic sites, museums, and specialty gift shops across North Carolina, and has brought so much joy and pleasure with the amazing wood artistry he created. We will indeed miss him and the good conversations of history, art and sports. God Bless the Williams Family.
DEAREST THERESA AND his son RICHARD. HOW MY HEART ACHES FOR YOUR RICHARD "DICK" AS YOU FACE YOUR GREAT LOSS. WE HAVE BEEN NEIGHBORS FOR 40 YOURS ON WILLIAMS COVE. I LOVED AND ADMIRED "DICK " AS HE GAVE HELP AND COMFOR TO THOSE AROUND HIM. HE WAS AN ARTISAN, A CRAFTSMAN, A FRIEND, A NEIGHBOR. WHEN HURRICANE HUGO DROPPED TREES ON RALPH'S HOUSE (OUR NEIGHBOR) YOUR DICK WILLIAMS WAS RIGHT THERE WITH CHAIN SAWS AND LADDERS AS WE CLEARED A TREE AND ITS BRANCHES FROM THAT ROOF TOP. HIS LIFE, TO ME, SHOWED THE FRUITS OF THE SPIRIT, AS HE LIVED OUT HIS LIFE IN OUR NEIGHBORHOOD ON WILLIAMS COVE. MAY GOD'S PEACE COVER AND COMFORT THOSE HE HAS LEFT BEHIND, UNTIL THE LORD COMES AGAIN FOR THE REST OF US HE HAS LEFT BEHIND AT THIS MOMENT. I am so sorry you must be without him. Even for a short while. Your neighbor and brother in Christ. Richard (dick) Holloman
Richard Holloman
December 20, 2020
So sorry to hear of Dick´s passing. I always enjoyed visiting with him in his shop and listening to his advice on some of my projects. I´ll miss him.
Bill Lautzenheiser
December 19, 2020
Lifting you and your family in prayer. I wish I had gotten another one of his jewelry boxes--all of his work is so beautiful.
Angela G Schronce
December 18, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results