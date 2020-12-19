DEAREST THERESA AND his son RICHARD. HOW MY HEART ACHES FOR YOUR RICHARD "DICK" AS YOU FACE YOUR GREAT LOSS. WE HAVE BEEN NEIGHBORS FOR 40 YOURS ON WILLIAMS COVE. I LOVED AND ADMIRED "DICK " AS HE GAVE HELP AND COMFOR TO THOSE AROUND HIM. HE WAS AN ARTISAN, A CRAFTSMAN, A FRIEND, A NEIGHBOR. WHEN HURRICANE HUGO DROPPED TREES ON RALPH'S HOUSE (OUR NEIGHBOR) YOUR DICK WILLIAMS WAS RIGHT THERE WITH CHAIN SAWS AND LADDERS AS WE CLEARED A TREE AND ITS BRANCHES FROM THAT ROOF TOP. HIS LIFE, TO ME, SHOWED THE FRUITS OF THE SPIRIT, AS HE LIVED OUT HIS LIFE IN OUR NEIGHBORHOOD ON WILLIAMS COVE. MAY GOD'S PEACE COVER AND COMFORT THOSE HE HAS LEFT BEHIND, UNTIL THE LORD COMES AGAIN FOR THE REST OF US HE HAS LEFT BEHIND AT THIS MOMENT. I am so sorry you must be without him. Even for a short while. Your neighbor and brother in Christ. Richard (dick) Holloman

Richard Holloman December 20, 2020