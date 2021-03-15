Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rick A. Hedgepeth
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc.
1101 East Maiden Road
Maiden, NC
Rick A. Hedgepeth

December 12, 1957 - March 13, 2021

Richard "Rick" Allen Hedgepeth, 63, of Maiden, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Atrium Health Northeast in Concord.

Rick was born Dec. 12, 1957, in Cleveland County, to the late Carl Franklin Hedgepeth and Mabel Burton Hedgepeth.

He was a supervisor at McCreary Modern in Maiden for over 20 years. Rick served as choir director and Sunday school teacher for many years at Victory Baptist Church in Denver, N.C.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Robin Rhyne Hedgepeth of the home; three sons, Charles Hedgepeth (Nikki), Danny Hedgepeth (Charity), and Keith Hedgepeth, all of Lincolnton; daughter, Kinsley H. Hunt (Richard) of Lincolnton; eight grandchildren, Elijah Hedgepeth, Ethan Hedgepeth, Tessa Hunt, Garett Hedgepeth, Tyler Hedgepeth, Rachel Hunt, Seth Hedgepeth, and MacKenzie Perry; brother, Donnie Hedgepeth of Granite Falls; sister, LoriAnn Johnson (Donnie) of Lincolnton; and aunt, Shirley Sigmon of Lincolnton.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 16, at 3 p.m., at Victory Baptist Church in Denver, N.C., with Pastors Lonnie and Von Ramsey officiating. The family requests those attending to please wear a face mask. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, March 15, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Victory Baptist Church (New Sanctuary) in Denver, N.C. The family requests those attending to please wear a face mask.

Burke Mortuary of Maiden

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Victory Baptist Church (New Sanctuary)
Denver, NC
Mar
16
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Victory Baptist Church
Denver, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I was the Nurse Practitioner at McCreary Modern for 23 years. I took care of Richard during that time. Richard was truly a friend. He played at my Mom's 80th birthday party. I cared deeply for Richard and I am so sorry about your loss. I know Richard was a Christian man and he is in a better place but that does not take away the pain of loosing him as a husband, father, grandfather and dear friend. I will be praying for the family and if there is anything I can do for you, please call me. Sorrowfully, Janet Greer
Janet Greer
March 16, 2021
So sorry to hear of Mr. Hedgepaths passing. What a song leader he will be in heaven. Such a beautiful voice. Saw Christmas p!ay few years ago. Best play I have ever seen. They are all waiting on us. It won't be too long....behold I come quickly, and my reward is with me. What a reward he will receive. God sees your tears, and he will help you. It's not a weakness to cry and be sad. Jesus cried and was sad. Bless you all thru this trying time.
Dorothy Bumgardner
March 16, 2021
Richard exemplified his belief in Christ and reflected his faith in all aspects of his life. He was an excellent leader, friend and co-worker. He will be sorely missed. May God meet your needs during this trying time. Rick
Rick Coffey
March 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results