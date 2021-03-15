Rick A. HedgepethDecember 12, 1957 - March 13, 2021Richard "Rick" Allen Hedgepeth, 63, of Maiden, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Atrium Health Northeast in Concord.Rick was born Dec. 12, 1957, in Cleveland County, to the late Carl Franklin Hedgepeth and Mabel Burton Hedgepeth.He was a supervisor at McCreary Modern in Maiden for over 20 years. Rick served as choir director and Sunday school teacher for many years at Victory Baptist Church in Denver, N.C.He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Robin Rhyne Hedgepeth of the home; three sons, Charles Hedgepeth (Nikki), Danny Hedgepeth (Charity), and Keith Hedgepeth, all of Lincolnton; daughter, Kinsley H. Hunt (Richard) of Lincolnton; eight grandchildren, Elijah Hedgepeth, Ethan Hedgepeth, Tessa Hunt, Garett Hedgepeth, Tyler Hedgepeth, Rachel Hunt, Seth Hedgepeth, and MacKenzie Perry; brother, Donnie Hedgepeth of Granite Falls; sister, LoriAnn Johnson (Donnie) of Lincolnton; and aunt, Shirley Sigmon of Lincolnton.A funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 16, at 3 p.m., at Victory Baptist Church in Denver, N.C., with Pastors Lonnie and Von Ramsey officiating. The family requests those attending to please wear a face mask. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, March 15, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Victory Baptist Church (New Sanctuary) in Denver, N.C. The family requests those attending to please wear a face mask.Burke Mortuary of Maiden