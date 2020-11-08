Rick HillNovember 2, 1956 - November 6, 2020Ricky "Rick" David Hill, 64, of Catawba, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory.He was born Nov. 2, 1956, in Montgomery County, Pa., to the late Robert Lee Hill and Veree Redman Hill.Rick was employed with Temple Furniture in Maiden for 35 years. He was a devoted family man and loved spending time with his wife, daughters, and grandchildren, who lovingly knew him as PawPaw. Rick enjoyed riding four-wheelers with his family.He was preceded in death by his parents.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 41 years, Deborah Strider Hill of the home; daughters, Lori Hill Seate and husband, David, of Catawba, and Christi Hill Hedrick and husband, Darby, of Sherrills Ford; brother: William "Billy" Hill of Catawba, Freddy Hill and wife, Patsy, of Conover, Robert "Bobby" Hill and wife, Laura, of Hickory, Mitchell Hill and wife, Sherry, of Catawba and Stephen "Steve" Hill and wife, Allison, of Granite Falls; sisters, Brenda Hill Ferrell of Evans, Ga., Sandra "Sandi" Hill Bean of Maiden, Kathy Hill Drum and husband, Glenn, of Newton, and Deborah "Debbie" Hill Griffey and husband, Joe, of Claremont; grandchildren, his pride and joy, little buddies, the lights of his life, Emily Faith Hedrick and Braylen Lee Hedrick.A service to celebrate Rick's life will be held Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 2 p.m., at Mt. Anderson Baptist Church in Maiden. The Rev. Donald Cline will officiate. Rick's body will lie in state from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. at Mt. Anderson Baptist Church, prior to the service. Per Rick's request, the Hill family requests that you practice social distancing and wear a mask.Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Catawba County, P.O. Box 63, Hickory, NC 28602.