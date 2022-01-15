Menu
Rita Goins Katz
1953 - 2022
BORN
1953
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC
Rita Goins Katz

November 22, 1953 - January 14, 2022

Rita Goins Katz, 68, of Burgin Smith Rd. in Vale, passed away Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at her residence.

Born in Cleveland County, Nov. 22, 1953, she was the daughter of the late John Calvin Goins and Iva Lee Canipe Goins. Rita worked as a physician assistant and was a member of North Brook Baptist Church. She was also a member of Catawba Valley Daylily Club. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gerald "Motor" Goins.

Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Marc S. Katz; three brothers, Gordy Goins and wife, Libby of Newton, Johnny Lee Goins and wife, Kelly of Lincolnton and Keith Goins of Lincolnton; four sisters, Jane Wright and husband, Terry of Vale, LeAnn Gilbert and husband, Jerry of Lincolnton, Beth Hallman of Lincolnton and Lisa Goins of Vale; sister-in-law, Penny Goins of Vale; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 3 p.m., at North Brook Baptist Church in Cherryville, with the Revs. Rob Norman, Mickey Norman, Wade Dellinger and Paul Chambers officiating. The burial will follow the service in the North Brook Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Lincoln County Christian Ministry, 207 S Poplar St., Lincolnton, NC 28092 or to the Annie Armstrong Fund, North American Mission Board, P.O. Box 116543, Atlanta, GA 30368-6543.

Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston

www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
18
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
North Brook Baptist Church
Cherryville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Heart felt sympathies to you and your family.
Shawn Patrick Parker
Other
January 25, 2022
Marc and Rita have been a member of our practice family at Carolina ENT and the medical community at large. She will be missed. Rita always brought an engaging and uplifting view of life even when things were not so. She helped others be encouraged work through the hard times and enjoy the good times.
Drs Will & Kiran Harrill
Work
January 17, 2022
My sincere sympathy to Mark and family. I worked with Rita at one time and know that she was a wonderful person. Always enjoyed chatting with her whenever we happen to meet somewhere.
Marsha Spurling
Work
January 17, 2022
Rita was a very nice neighbor. Always a smile and a wave . She was a very nice person. She will be missed. Mark we are very sadden for your loss. We are sending our love and prayers to you and the family. We are here if you need anything .
Holly & Dale Bransford & Family
Other
January 15, 2022
