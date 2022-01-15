Rita Goins KatzNovember 22, 1953 - January 14, 2022Rita Goins Katz, 68, of Burgin Smith Rd. in Vale, passed away Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at her residence.Born in Cleveland County, Nov. 22, 1953, she was the daughter of the late John Calvin Goins and Iva Lee Canipe Goins. Rita worked as a physician assistant and was a member of North Brook Baptist Church. She was also a member of Catawba Valley Daylily Club. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gerald "Motor" Goins.Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Marc S. Katz; three brothers, Gordy Goins and wife, Libby of Newton, Johnny Lee Goins and wife, Kelly of Lincolnton and Keith Goins of Lincolnton; four sisters, Jane Wright and husband, Terry of Vale, LeAnn Gilbert and husband, Jerry of Lincolnton, Beth Hallman of Lincolnton and Lisa Goins of Vale; sister-in-law, Penny Goins of Vale; and numerous nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 3 p.m., at North Brook Baptist Church in Cherryville, with the Revs. Rob Norman, Mickey Norman, Wade Dellinger and Paul Chambers officiating. The burial will follow the service in the North Brook Baptist Church Cemetery.Memorials may be made to Lincoln County Christian Ministry, 207 S Poplar St., Lincolnton, NC 28092 or to the Annie Armstrong Fund, North American Mission Board, P.O. Box 116543, Atlanta, GA 30368-6543.Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston