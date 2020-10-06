Menu
Rita Waugh "Dianne" Barkley
1955 - 2020
Rita "Dianne" Waugh Barkley

July 25, 1955 - October 4, 2020

Mrs. Rita "Dianne" Waugh Barkley, 65, of Claremont, passed away Sunday Oct. 4, 2020, at her residence after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born July 25, 1955, in Catawba County, a daughter of the late Jack Waugh and Betty Caldwell Waugh. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Debbie Waugh.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Randy W. Barkley; sons, Larry Shaw and wife, Angela, of Maiden and Chad Barkley and wife, Brittany, of Hickory; daughter, Rebecca Porter and husband, Steven, of Stony Point; grandchildren, Megan Shaw, Sophia Barkley, Jonathan, Nicholas and Lucas Porter; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Darren Waugh and wife, Kimberly, and Dale Waugh both of Maiden.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 3 p.m., at Mt. Anderson Baptist Church in Maiden, with Pastors Donald Cline and Charles Ingle officiating. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Lincolnton will follow. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, mymsaa.org.

Burke Mortuary of Newton

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 6, 2020.
