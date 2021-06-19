Menu
Rita Ann Whitener
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Alexander Funeral & Cremation Service Inc
193 N Carolina Hwy 16 N
Taylorsville, NC
Rita Ann Whitener

October 30, 1942 - June 15, 2021

Rita Ann Whitener, 78 of Taylorsville, passed away Tuesday morning, June 15, 2021.

Rita was born Oct. 30, 1942, to the late Fred Ervin and Sue "Amy" Whitener Good in Cleveland County. She was a member of Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church, worked in Billing for the Alexander County Health Department for over 17 years until her retirement.

Rita enjoyed sports, mainly the Atlanta Braves and Carolina Tar Heels Basketball, she also loved her dog "Teddy".

Those left to cherish and share the memory of Rita include her husband of 59 years, Festus "Martin" Whitener; son, James Martin and wife, Pamela; daughter, Ami W. Miller; five grandchildren; and one brother, Jim Good.

Visitation for Mrs. Whitener will be conducted at Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church Saturday, June 19, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m., at the church. Inurnment will be with the family.

Donations and memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service

www.alexfuneralservice.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church
9379 NC, Taylorsville, NC
Jun
19
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church
9379 NC, Taylorsville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Alexander Funeral & Cremation Service Inc
