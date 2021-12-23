Rob G. Martin
November 15, 1958 - December 20, 2021
Rob G. Martin, 63, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.
A native of Jefferson County, Ala., Ron was born Nov. 15, 1958, to the late Richard Martin and Nancy Greeson Martin.
The family will receive friends in Rob's memory Monday, Dec. 27, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at First Baptist Church of Hildebran. A private family service will be held following the visitation.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 23, 2021.