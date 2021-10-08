Robert Lee AbernathyJanuary 30, 1935 - October 4, 2021Robert Lee Abernathy, 86, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Grace Hospital.He was born in Burke County, Jan. 30, 1935, to the late Marvin and Martha Smith Abernathy. He was preceded in death by his brother, Enoch Abernathy.He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, retired from Army Reserve, a member of Royal Chapel Church of God, and retired from the U.S. Postal Service.He is survived by his wife, Lela Hildebran Abernathy of the home; daughter, Yvonne Fennell of Hickory; son, Randy Abernathy (Elaine) of Hickory; grandsons, Alex Fennell of Hickory and his twin, Ben Fennell (Samantha) of Concord, Matt Fennell of Conover and Stephen Abernathy of Hickory; granddaughters, Hailey Deal (James) of Drexel and her twin, Jessica Anderson (Cameron) of Lenoir; great-grandchildren, Josie Deal and twins, Grayson and Harper Anderson; and a brother, Tom Abernathy (Jean) of Hickory.A private graveside service will be held at Royal Chapel Church of God Cemetery, with Pastor Carlton Davidson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.Hickory Funeral Home