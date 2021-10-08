Menu
Robert Lee Abernathy
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC
Robert Lee Abernathy

January 30, 1935 - October 4, 2021

Robert Lee Abernathy, 86, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Grace Hospital.

He was born in Burke County, Jan. 30, 1935, to the late Marvin and Martha Smith Abernathy. He was preceded in death by his brother, Enoch Abernathy.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, retired from Army Reserve, a member of Royal Chapel Church of God, and retired from the U.S. Postal Service.

He is survived by his wife, Lela Hildebran Abernathy of the home; daughter, Yvonne Fennell of Hickory; son, Randy Abernathy (Elaine) of Hickory; grandsons, Alex Fennell of Hickory and his twin, Ben Fennell (Samantha) of Concord, Matt Fennell of Conover and Stephen Abernathy of Hickory; granddaughters, Hailey Deal (James) of Drexel and her twin, Jessica Anderson (Cameron) of Lenoir; great-grandchildren, Josie Deal and twins, Grayson and Harper Anderson; and a brother, Tom Abernathy (Jean) of Hickory.

A private graveside service will be held at Royal Chapel Church of God Cemetery, with Pastor Carlton Davidson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com


Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Hickory Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God's promise found in John 6:40, of the hope to see our loved ones again, comfort your heart and give you peace, strength, and hope in the days ahead.
J.
October 9, 2021
