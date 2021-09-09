Robert James BuchananMarch 31, 1947 - September 7, 2021Robert James Buchanan, 74, of Claremont, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center.Born March 31, 1947, he was the son of the late Clayton and Lillian Buchanan. He will be remembered as a faithful preacher and teacher.He is survived by his wife, Alpha Tomblin Buchanan of the home; daughter, Lillian Deal (Curtis) of Taylorsville; brother, William "Billy" Buchanan (Rachel); three grandchildren, Jonathon Deal, Amber Deal, Bryan Deal; three nieces; and two nephews.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Julia Houston and Katherine Buchanan; and one brother, Edward Buchanan.The family will have a graveside service Friday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m., at Catawba Memorial Park.The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, at Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home.