Robert James Buchanan
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC
Robert James Buchanan

March 31, 1947 - September 7, 2021

Robert James Buchanan, 74, of Claremont, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Born March 31, 1947, he was the son of the late Clayton and Lillian Buchanan. He will be remembered as a faithful preacher and teacher.

He is survived by his wife, Alpha Tomblin Buchanan of the home; daughter, Lillian Deal (Curtis) of Taylorsville; brother, William "Billy" Buchanan (Rachel); three grandchildren, Jonathon Deal, Amber Deal, Bryan Deal; three nieces; and two nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Julia Houston and Katherine Buchanan; and one brother, Edward Buchanan.

The family will have a graveside service Friday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m., at Catawba Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, at Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home.

www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home
NC
Sep
10
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Catawba Memorial Park
NC
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
So sorry to hear of Bobby 's passing. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Doris, Patsy and Beulah
Doris Grindstaff
September 10, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Bob was such a sweet man. He will be missed greatly by us all. Our prayers are with you.
Dan & Desiray Nerber
September 9, 2021
