To the Robert Lee Burrell, Jr. Family: Our thoughts, prayers, and sympathy are with you at this sad time. We know how close you were to your husband, father, and others, and we recall your many loving comments about how helpful and supportive Louie was to the people in his life. He was a good man, blessed with a fine family. Please convey our regards and condolences to your family. Blessings, Mrs. Coleen Derr, Jumpie, Inga, Tabith, Sage, & Family

Ponetta M Hull June 5, 2021