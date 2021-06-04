Sponsored by Allen Mitchell Funeral Home - Hickory.
To the Robert Lee Burrell, Jr. Family:
Our thoughts, prayers, and sympathy are with you at this sad time. We know how close you were to your husband, father, and others, and we recall your many loving comments about how helpful and supportive Louie was to the people in his life. He was a good man, blessed with a fine family.
Please convey our regards and condolences to your family.
Blessings,
Mrs. Coleen Derr, Jumpie, Inga, Tabith, Sage, & Family
Ponetta M Hull
June 5, 2021
Rose, we know how the loss of our very beloved loved one feels. It is hard. That never goes away, the hurt never lessens, you learn to live on. The memories keep you grounded to their existence.
Please know that you, Bobby, Jermaine and your family are in our hearts.