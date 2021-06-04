Menu
Robert Lee Burrell Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Allen Mitchell Funeral Home - Hickory
334 1st Street SW
Hickory, NC
Robert Lee Burrell Jr.

Robert Lee Burrell Jr., 74, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran. Allen Mitchell Funeral Home is assisting the Burrell family.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Memorial service
11:00a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Morningstar First Baptist Church
126 4th Ave., S.W., Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Allen Mitchell Funeral Home - Hickory
To the Robert Lee Burrell, Jr. Family: Our thoughts, prayers, and sympathy are with you at this sad time. We know how close you were to your husband, father, and others, and we recall your many loving comments about how helpful and supportive Louie was to the people in his life. He was a good man, blessed with a fine family. Please convey our regards and condolences to your family. Blessings, Mrs. Coleen Derr, Jumpie, Inga, Tabith, Sage, & Family
Ponetta M Hull
June 5, 2021
Rose, we know how the loss of our very beloved loved one feels. It is hard. That never goes away, the hurt never lessens, you learn to live on. The memories keep you grounded to their existence. Please know that you, Bobby, Jermaine and your family are in our hearts.
Charles and Cathy Moore
Family
June 4, 2021
