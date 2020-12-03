Menu
Robert Clayton Shepherd
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020
Robert Clayton Shepherd

January 7, 1953 - December 1, 2020

Robert Clayton Shepherd, 67, of Ely, Nev., formerly of Catawba County, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at William Bee Ririe Hospital.

He was born Jan. 7, 1953, in Catawba County, to the late Roy and Mary H. Shepherd.

He is survived by his daughter, Christy Farris and husband, Mickey; two brothers, John Shepherd and wife, Carolyn, Eric Shepherd and wife, Peggy; and two sisters, Roylene Jonas and husband, J.R., and Linda (Walter) Guess.

A memorial and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Mountain Vista Chapel

www.mountainvistachapel.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 3, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
