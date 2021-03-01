Menu
Robert "Clyde" Duncan
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Robert "Clyde" Duncan

March 15, 1946 - February 27, 2021

Robert "Clyde" Duncan, 74, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Born March 15, 1946, in Caldwell County, he was the son of the late Charlie and Oleatie McCall Duncan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three brothers, Buck Duncan, Wade Duncan and infant brother; two sisters, Wilma Stamey and Marie Duncan; stepdaughter, Tonia Willis Mull; and stepgrandson, Dustin Willis.

Clyde worked at Snyder Paper Co. until his retirement. He then worked for Bass-Smith Funeral Home for many years and considered them as family.

Clyde had a zest for living. He enjoyed watching football (Panthers!), spending time with friends at the Hickory Moose Lodge, bowling, going to Cherokee, playing bingo, traveling and especially enjoying quality time with his family.

He was on dialysis for many years and dealt with many health challenges during the last 10 years. However, he met and dealt with each one as merely a bump in the road. Clyde was courageous and was known and beloved as a true warrior, determined to get the most out of life despite any roadblock that confronted him.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife and soulmate, Vinnie G. "Squirt" Duncan of the home; daughter, Lori D. Pless (Sam) of Spartanburg, S.C.; son, Robert N. Duncan of Waterboro, Maine; stepdaughter, Debbie W. Wilson (Tracy) of Vale; sister, Jean D. Townsend of Sawmills; brother, Jake Duncan (Sharon) of Sawmills; sister-in-law, Dare Duncan of Sawmills; six grandchildren, Brandon Wilson, Matthew Pless, Dallas Day, Benjamin Pless, Connor Duncan and Colin Duncan; and four great-grandchildren, Tatum Day, Magnolia Pless, Wyatt Wilson and Selah Day.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, March 3, at Providence Baptist Church, with the Revs. Chris Dale and Ernie Richards officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. at the church, prior to the service.

Memorials may be sent to Providence Baptist Church or to the American Cancer Society.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Providence Baptist Church
7618 Providence Church Rd., Hickory, NC
Mar
3
Service
3:00p.m.
Providence Baptist Church
7618 Providence Church Rd., Hickory, NC
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear about Clyde the last time I saw him unfortunately was at Billy's funeral. He really was such a sweet and decent man and I miss you too you were always there coming or going from our fresenius dialysis. I hope you are well.
Debra porter
March 5, 2021
We would like to send our sympathy to the entire family. We pray that the God of Grace will comfort you
Morris and Sandra McAulay
March 3, 2021
Vinnie we are so sorry . You and your family are in our prayers. Vickie and Johnny
Vickie Walker
March 1, 2021
Rest in peace Praying for the family You will be missed here at dyalsis.
Bryan Day
March 1, 2021
