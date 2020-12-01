Pastor Robert Earl Dustman
August 2, 1944 - November 27, 2020
Pastor Robert Earl Dustman, 76, of Newton, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Doris Dustman; and sister-in-law, Robin Dustman, all of Caputa, S.D.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Ina. They were married Aug. 16, 1964, in New Underwood, S.D. Bob is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Chelle, of Hickory, and her husband, Dwayne Hickman, along with their children, Collin, Sarah, Lauren, Grant, and Jenna, plus Collin and Sarah's children, Avery and Jaxson; son, Nick, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., and his wife, Teresa, along with their daughters, Victoria and Maria; and brother, Jack, of Caputa, and his two sons, Paul and Caleb.
Bob was born in Oakland, Calif., Aug. 2, 1944. He graduated from Rapid City High School in Rapid City, S.D. He went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in Bible from Bible Baptist College in Denver, Colo., in 1974, and a Master's degree from Crown College in Knoxville, Tenn., in 2006. From 1974 until 2003, he pastored churches in Rifle, Colo., Durango, Colo., and Batesville, Ark.
A graveside service will be held at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory, Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 2 p.m., followed by a receiving of friends at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Hickory, at 5:30 p.m., immediately followed by a memorial service, at 6:45 p.m., officiated by Pastor Scott Hooks.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in his honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. The link for donations, www.stjude.org/donate/pm.html?sc_dcm=55646819647&sc_cid=kwp75478&gclid=Cj0KCQiAzZL-BRDnARIsAPCJs73HnTBCER-x39ZZo3us3kQZPPhXp70Eh-QLFjYjEFYHLv4OzI_SBqcaAvkKEALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds
.
Drum Funeral Home of Hickorywww.drumfh-hickory.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 1, 2020.