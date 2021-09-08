Menu
Robert "Gerald" Frye
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Granite Funeral Service
106 South Main Street
Granite Falls, NC
Robert "Gerald" Frye

June 9, 1936 - September 5, 2021

Robert "Gerald" Frye, 85, of Granite Falls, went home to be with the Lord and his wife Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

Born June 9, 1936, in Caldwell County, he was the son of the late Quinton Frye and Corinne DeVries. In addition to his parents, Gerald was preceded in death by his wife, Zetta Mae Frye; and two brothers, Jack and Max Frye.

Gerald was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church. A pillar of the church, he served in many capacities over the years.

Survivors include his son, Robert "Stuart" Frye and wife, Sharon; three grandchildren, Robert "Steven" Frye and wife, Cynthia, Jennifer Frye Brittian and husband, Jason, and Caleb Quinton Frye and wife, Vikki; six great-grandchildren, Zeke, Raegan, Eli, Ambly, Claire, and Cali; two siblings, Carolyn Davis and David Frye and wife, Kathy; very special friend, Emily Hedrick; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, Sept. 10, at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, with Pastor Alan Gaylord officiating. A private burial will take place in the church cemetery at a later date. The family will receive friends at the church, an hour prior to services.

Memorials may be made to Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 4948 Burns Rd., Granite Falls, NC 28630.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
Ebenezer United Methodist Church
NC
