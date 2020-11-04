Robert Glenn Abernethy Jr.
January 5, 1935 - October 30, 2020
Mr. Robert Glenn Abernethy Jr., 85, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.
Born Jan. 5, 1935, in Hickory, to the late Robert Glenn Abernethy Sr. and Lovie Mae Miller Abernethy, Glenn was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Hickory until moving to Jamestown then to became a member of Jamestown Methodist Church. He was a graduate of Hickory High School and Duke University. Glenn was owner and operator of Abernethy Transfer & Storage Co., a family-owned business for 80 years. He was a member of The Hickory Jaycees, The Elks Club, Moose Lodge and attained the rank of Eagle Scout. Glenn proudly served in the U.S. Army and after his honorable discharge, he was transferred to the U.S. Army Reserves. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him. Glenn loved his family and cherished his time with them, especially his grandchildren. He worked with his daughter, Tracey, for 28 years and they were the best of friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Martha Jane Wolfe.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 59 years, Margie Elrod Abernethy; daughters, Teresa Abernethy Krizell and her husband, Tom, of Richmond, Va., and Tracey Glenn Abernethy Weeks and her husband, Richard, of Greensboro; sister, Mary Ann Troutman of Hickory; brother, William Abernethy of Hickory; grandchildren, Lon Weeks (Emily Davis) of Wilmington, Abbey Weeks Bruggerworth and her husband, Ben, of Charlotte and Stephanie Kritzell of Columbia, Ohio; and other extended family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Home at High Point, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family has elected to have a private family gathering at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, at Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel to celebrate Glenn's life. Your continued prayers of support are much coveted and greatly appreciated.
