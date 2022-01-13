To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
1 Entry
There's no doubt that God took Robby and Tony to their heavenly home within hours of each other.....so terribly sad to lose them but so happy to know they went home together. Please rest in peace and know that you were both loved.