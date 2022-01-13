Menu
Robert Anthony Goolsby Sr.
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC
Robert Anthony Goolsby Sr.

September 28, 1936 -

January 8, 2022

Robert Anthony Goolsby Sr., 85, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Newton is assisting the Goolsby family.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Funeral services provided by:
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
There's no doubt that God took Robby and Tony to their heavenly home within hours of each other.....so terribly sad to lose them but so happy to know they went home together. Please rest in peace and know that you were both loved.
Viveca Huffman
January 13, 2022
