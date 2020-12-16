Menu
Robert George Hadley
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Robert George Hadley

June 30, 1934 - December 14, 2020

Robert George Hadley, 86, of Hickory, departed to Heaven Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

He was born in Detroit, Mich., and one of four sons of the late Fredrick C. Hadley and Fern Nantau Hadley. "Bob" was a member of St. Andrew's Anglican Church of Newton, the "Wendy's Lunch Gang," a "Grass Roots Cribbage" champion and avid bridge player.

He appreciated big band era music and loved playing his accordion. "Bob," an alchemist, was the owner of a chemical manufacturing company for 52 years.

Bob met his beautiful bride and late wife of 60 years, Elaine Vivian Verbyla, at the Duke University campus. They are survived by a son, Michael M. Hadley and a daughter, Brigette O. Hadley, both of Hickory; three brothers, Jack Hadley and wife, Gail, of Lakeland, Fla., Ross Hadley and wife, Peggy, of Dunedin, Fla., and William Hadley and wife, Janet, of Hickory; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held Friday, Dec. 18, at 11:30 a.m., in the chapel at Bass-Smith Funeral Home, with the Bishop Dr. Rick Reid officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Association, 1901 Brunswick Ave. Ste. 100, Charlotte, NC 28207.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW, Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
Mr Hadley was a kind and selfless gentleman. He was as interested in my welfare as I was of his. I will miss our visits.
Vincent Patrone
December 19, 2020
Happy memories of a wonderful day at Lost Creek with a lovely man.
Liz Towner
December 18, 2020
Our love, prayers and sympathy are with you all . Bob was a very close friend, neighbor and business partner I have fond memories of playing Bridge and having dinner with Bob and Elaine . Our love and hugs to Mike and Brigette . Kay and Tony
Tony Yount
December 17, 2020
Prayers for all, it has been years since I've seen Mr. Hadley. I have memories of a kind man.
Mary Munday
December 16, 2020
Such fond memories . Sending sympathy, love and hugs to Mike and Brigette
Patti and Steve
December 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss, thinking of you both, Linda
LRG
December 16, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results