Robert George HadleyJune 30, 1934 - December 14, 2020Robert George Hadley, 86, of Hickory, departed to Heaven Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.He was born in Detroit, Mich., and one of four sons of the late Fredrick C. Hadley and Fern Nantau Hadley. "Bob" was a member of St. Andrew's Anglican Church of Newton, the "Wendy's Lunch Gang," a "Grass Roots Cribbage" champion and avid bridge player.He appreciated big band era music and loved playing his accordion. "Bob," an alchemist, was the owner of a chemical manufacturing company for 52 years.Bob met his beautiful bride and late wife of 60 years, Elaine Vivian Verbyla, at the Duke University campus. They are survived by a son, Michael M. Hadley and a daughter, Brigette O. Hadley, both of Hickory; three brothers, Jack Hadley and wife, Gail, of Lakeland, Fla., Ross Hadley and wife, Peggy, of Dunedin, Fla., and William Hadley and wife, Janet, of Hickory; and a number of nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held Friday, Dec. 18, at 11:30 a.m., in the chapel at Bass-Smith Funeral Home, with the Bishop Dr. Rick Reid officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.Memorials may be made to American Cancer Association, 1901 Brunswick Ave. Ste. 100, Charlotte, NC 28207.