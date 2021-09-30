Menu
Robert David "Davey" Hawkins Jr.
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Robert David " Davey" Hawkins Jr.

July 26, 1954 - September 29, 2021

Robert David "Davey" Hawkins Jr., 67, of Lenoir, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Carolina Caring.

Born July 26, 1954, in San Antonio, Texas, he was the son of Robert David Hawkins Sr. and Dorothy Carrol McIver Hawkins of Hickory.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John McIver and Pauline McIver Young; paternal grandparents, Louise Hawkins Herman and Plez Herman; and his companion, Lula Belle Kiser.

A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Davey was a member of Oakland Heights Baptist Church, where he enjoyed playing guitar for services. He was very musically gifted and could play any instrument, as well as, compose music. He was an avid Beatles and Elvis fan. He will be missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by many cousins.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 1, in Fairview Cemetery, with Chaplain Kim Dowell officiating.

Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the Hawkins family.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com


Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 30, 2021.
SHARON W VOIGT
September 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results