Dear Ina and Claire, I was so very sorry as I am sure my sisters were to hear that Bob had passed away on March 7th. Ina, I have such fond memories of all of us seeing each other at a niece's wedding several years ago. It was always such a delight to share time with you and Bob and I have thought of both of you as well as of you, Claire, and your family over the years. Do know that we have been thinking of all of you and will continue to do so. Love to all, Jan

Jan Kenyon April 8, 2021