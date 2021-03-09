Robert Walter Holland IV
Robert Walter Holland IV was born in Portsmouth, Va., in 1945, and died following complications of a stroke, Sunday, March 7, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Ina Holland, formerly of Lenoir, now at Abernethy Laurels in Newton; his daughter, Dr. Claire Holland Harraghy and husband, Charles; granddaughters, Lily and Zoe, of Hickory; sisters and their husbands and families, Joyce and Curt Pease of St. Augustine, Fla., and Debbie and Wayne Underwood of Knoxville, Tenn.
He was preceded by his parents, Robert and Edwina Holland of Wyoming, Ohio; and his son, Clay Holland, of Lenoir.
Bob grew up in Wyoming, Ohio, but came to North Carolina for college at Chapel Hill, where he met his future wife, Ina, and decided to stay in North Carolina after graduating. He started teaching initially, but early in their married life, he found a different direction. He and Ina and went back to the land in northwest Caldwell County, living in a house with no running water, running a farm and working for Blue Ridge Electric. During this time, he built Laurel Cabin, which would become the foundation of his life, and where he would live until 2018.
Bob decided he wanted to live a particular life, and he made it happen, which not many can say. When he met a road block, he found a way around it. When he felt teaching was no longer for him, he found a different job. While living on Bee Mountain, he started an advertising firm that became the marketing agency Holland and Holland, which he and Ina ran for over 30 years. He believed strongly in giving back to the community, that if you wanted the world to be better, you should work to make it so. While in Lenoir, he joined The Rotary, was the President for a term (introducing the first female member), as well as being on the board of the Caldwell Arts Council, and working with the schools. He tutored children in the local schools throughout his life, and, at the end of his career, went back to teaching before retirement. He also became very involved with Habitat for Humanity, and used his self-taught carpentry skills to build houses for others. He taught himself natural history, became an expert on birds and became a member of Audubon. There was rarely a tree, bird or flower that we would see that he couldn't identify.
He touched many lives, almost always for the better. He encouraged people to be their best, to learn more, to strive for better. He was a champion for equality, and would defend the rights of everyone to live their life equally and with respect. He will be sorely missed, but his life was a celebration of all we could do, so he may go to his rest satisfied that he lived well.
Due to COVID-19, there will not be a public service or receiving at this time.
The family asks that donations be given to Foothills Conservancy, foothillsconservancy.org
; and Caldwell County Habitat for Humanity, caldwellhabitat.org
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 9, 2021.