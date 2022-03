Robert Joseph Husvar



Robert Joseph Husvar, 79, of Hickory, peacefully passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021.



He was a retired union carpenter from New Jersey until he and his wife of 52 years moved to Hickory. His daughter and her husband followed a year later. He was also a driver for Christian Tours for a few years.



Surviving are his wife, Rosalie Husvar; and his daughter, Dawn Farley of Charlotte.



Services will be held at a later date.



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 9, 2021.