Robert Taylor Lasley Jr.
January 1, 1938 - March 6, 2021
On Saturday March 6, 2021, Robert Taylor Lasley Jr. (aka, Bob, aka, Notorious B-O-B, aka, Pop-Pop) of Hickory, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Jan. 1, 1938, (the first baby born in Greensboro, that year) to the late Robert Taylor Lasley Sr. and Ruby Hodges Lasley.
His life was full and well-lived.
A proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Bob was also a successful business owner and entrepreneur. After owning a thriving insurance company, Bob and Karen Garvey co-founded Hometown Memories Publishing, a boutique-style publishing firm that captured and shared countless fascinating stories of yesteryear. He loved his clients and contributors, each of whom brought him great joy, enriching not just his life, but the greater community as well. A kind and selfless individual, Bob also gave of himself - mentoring others and helping those in need.
At 6'4", he was always the tallest person in the room. Not only did his stature catch people's attention, but he also had a unique ability to tell the most extraordinary stories. Some were based on fact, and some were based on fiction, but most of the time, no one knew the difference. In keeping with his ability to deliver a narrative, he was also famous for his jokes; with each one drier and more twisted than the previous one.
He had a brilliant mind, which fueled his passion for inventing and creating the most interesting contraptions or oddities; typically born from old parts and materials found in vacuum cleaners or other household items that had seen better days.
He loved dogs and provided their many Boxers with a happy home, unconditional love, and a seemingly unending supply of treats. Bob loved his family and was a highly influential figure within his non-traditional family tree. His love was pure, absolute and ran deeply throughout his immediate and extended family.
Bob also loved his soulmate of more than 25 years, Sallie. His love for her was fierce and also, unconditional. Together, they completed and complemented each other through their immense appetite for exploring the world, reading, and spending quality time with each other and family.
Bob is survived by his partner in life, Sallie Holt of the home; daughter, Susan Lasley; son, David Lasley and wife, Carolyn, of Hickory; and the countless children and grandchildren, including, Devon Lasley, Seven Lasley, Zana Lasley, Mason Duraski, Mackenzie Duraski, Jamie Buchanon, Ender Buchanon, Ashleigh Buchanon, Jaime Holt, Emma Holt, Caroline Holt, Preston Holt, Charley Holt, Carter Holt, Benji Holt, Ashleigh Holt, Macie Rose Holt, Olivia Holt and Brooke, and his beloved Boxer.
Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Johnny Lasley; son, Robert B. Lasley; daughter, Shannon Lasley; and grandson, Aaron Saunders.
Bob's impact on this world is immeasurable. His legacy and spirit will forever live through all those that had the great fortune to know him.
A memorial service to celebrate Bob's well-lived life, will take place at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory, Friday, March 12, at 2 p.m. The service will also be live-streamed via the Bass-Smith Funeral Home's Facebook page. Later this spring, there will be an outdoor celebration of Bob's life for family and friends.
Memorials and donations may be made to The Caldwell House, 951 Kenham Pl. SW, Lenoir, NC 28645 or thecaldwellhouse.com
; and Exodus Homes, 610 4th St. SW, Hickory, NC 28602 or exodushomes.com
.www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2021.