Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Taylor "Bob" Lasley Jr.
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Robert "Bob" Taylor Lasley Jr.

January 1, 1938 - March 6, 2021

Robert "Bob" Taylor Lasley Jr. of Hickory, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021.

A memorial service to celebrate Bob's well-lived life will take place at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory, Saturday, March 27, at 4 p.m. The service will also be livestreamed via Bass-Smith Funeral Home's Facebook page.

Memorials and donations may be made to The Caldwell House, 951 Kenham Pl. SW, Lenoir, NC 28645 or to Exodus Homes, 610 4th St. SW, Hickory, NC 28602.

Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory of Hickory is serving the family of Mr. Lasley.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home Chapel
334 2nd St., NW, Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
So sad to hear of Bob´s passing. He was such a friendly soul and a pleasure to talk with
Kenny McConnell
March 28, 2021
Love to you all.
Tiff
March 12, 2021
I can't say how much Bob changed my life. If only I had half the dedication he did. He was a hero to so many.
Sandy Johnson
March 11, 2021
Everyone at Pipes LTD in Hickory offers our condolences to the family. Bob was a long-time customer and friend. We will miss seeing him drop by.
G.H.
March 11, 2021
Thinking of you Sallie
Carole Scercy
March 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results