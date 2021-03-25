Robert "Bob" Taylor Lasley Jr.



January 1, 1938 - March 6, 2021



Robert "Bob" Taylor Lasley Jr. of Hickory, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021.



A memorial service to celebrate Bob's well-lived life will take place at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory, Saturday, March 27, at 4 p.m. The service will also be livestreamed via Bass-Smith Funeral Home's Facebook page.



Memorials and donations may be made to The Caldwell House, 951 Kenham Pl. SW, Lenoir, NC 28645 or to Exodus Homes, 610 4th St. SW, Hickory, NC 28602.



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 25, 2021.