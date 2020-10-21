Robert Lee HoneMay 26, 1933 - October 18, 2020Robert Lee Hone, 87, of Bethlehem, peacefully went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.Son of the late Rev. Dewey and Alma (Davis) Hone, he was born in North Apollo, Pa., May 26, 1933. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Jerry Lee Hone; an infant son; three brothers; and one sister.He was vice president and sales manager for Key Bank, retiring after 40 years in the banking industry. He was a life-long member of the First Church of God, volunteering as church treasurer, Sunday school superintendent, youth leader and choir member. He was also a former member of the Jaycee's, Kiwanis, Boy-Scout leader and served on the Board of Trustees for the Salvation Army. He was also the chairman of the Board of Retreat Center Properties for the Northeast Ohio Assembly of the Church of God.He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Janet (Gregor) Hone; son, Michael (Kelly) Hone of Bethlehem; grandchildren, Candace (Brian) Pruett of Fort Wayne, Ind., Justin (Erica) Hone of Pittsburgh, Pa., Kari (Jeff) Carpenter of Hickory, Ryan (Amanda) Hone of Alliance, Ohio, and Katelyn (Ryan) Ackerman of Granite Falls; great-grandchildren, Hayden and Landon Pruett, Oliver Hone, Allisyn Carpenter, Emma and Easton Hone, Hudson, Andersyn, Emylia, and Ivy Ackerman; brother-in-law, Jim Gregor of Alliance; and special acknowledgment of the David and Barbara Strouble family of Alliance, who have been an integral part of the Hone family for many years.A celebration of life will take place Saturday, Oct. 24, at Transformation Church, 306 14th St SW in Hickory, with his son, the Rev. Dr. Michael Hone officiating. The service will begin at 3 p.m., with receiving 1 hour before the service. There will also be a gathering of friends and family Saturday, Nov. 7, at Don Poncho's Tex-Mex Café, 2105 W. State St. in Alliance, Ohio, from 1 to 4 p.m.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Transformation Church, 306 14th St SW, Hickory, NC 28602.