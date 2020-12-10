Dr. Robert Darrell O'ConnorJune 18, 1934 - December 8, 2020Dr. Robert Darrell O'Connor, 86, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at his residence.Born June 18, 1934, in Quinwood, W.Va., he was the son of the late Robert Wheeler O'Connor and Jessie Lee O'Connor.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Ananette Seter; and a sister, Gladys Gentry.A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Dr. O'Connor worked for many years in Hickory as an Ear, Nose and Throat Physician.He is survived by his wife, Bertha Smith O'Connor of the home; grandchildren, Robert Eric Seter and wife, Evren, of Sumter, S.C., Elaine Seter Bolick of Hickory, Adam Chadwick Seter of Hickory; great-grandchildren, Arda Seter, Emre Seter, Kameron Elaine Bolick; son-in-law, Paul Anthony Seter and wife, Hilda, of Conover; and a sister, Arlene Smotherman of Greensboro.A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 11, at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Paul Christy officiating. Masks and social distancing will be required at the service.