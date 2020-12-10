Menu
Dr. Robert Darrell O'Connor
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
Dr. Robert Darrell O'Connor

June 18, 1934 - December 8, 2020

Dr. Robert Darrell O'Connor, 86, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at his residence.

Born June 18, 1934, in Quinwood, W.Va., he was the son of the late Robert Wheeler O'Connor and Jessie Lee O'Connor.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Ananette Seter; and a sister, Gladys Gentry.

A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Dr. O'Connor worked for many years in Hickory as an Ear, Nose and Throat Physician.

He is survived by his wife, Bertha Smith O'Connor of the home; grandchildren, Robert Eric Seter and wife, Evren, of Sumter, S.C., Elaine Seter Bolick of Hickory, Adam Chadwick Seter of Hickory; great-grandchildren, Arda Seter, Emre Seter, Kameron Elaine Bolick; son-in-law, Paul Anthony Seter and wife, Hilda, of Conover; and a sister, Arlene Smotherman of Greensboro.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 11, at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Paul Christy officiating. Masks and social distancing will be required at the service.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com


Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church
NC
Prayers for the O'Connor family. Dr. O'Connor was not only a great doctor but a gentle caring man.
SUSAN L SHARON
December 10, 2020
