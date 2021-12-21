Robert Pope Sr.March 18, 1937 - December 17, 2021Robert Pope Sr., 84, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Hickory Falls Health & Rehab.Born in Dunn, March 18, 1937, he was the son of the late Hughie Robert and Alene Thornton Pope. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Mickie R. Pope; and sister, Sybil Pope.Mr. Pope served in the U.S. Army with the 82nd and 11th Airborne Divisions, stationed in Germany. He was a former three sport athlete in high school, and played football in college and his military service days. He attended NC State University on a football scholarship.In 1959 he joined the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), and was one of the youngest Highway Patrol officers to serve, and was stationed in Catawba County his entire career. He retired in 1984, after 25 years of service with the NCSHP. After retirement, he worked for Western Steer Enterprises from 1986 to 1998.He is survived by his sons, Wes Pope and wife, Beth, of Hickory, Bobby Pope and wife, Elizabeth, of Naples, Fla.; five grandchildren, Paris, Ava, Preston, Max, and Bridget; and brother, Harry Pope and wife, Faye, of Dunn.A private graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Garden, with the Rev. Ernie Richards officiating. Burial will follow service.Memorial gifts may be made to Catawba County United Way, P.O. Box 2425, Hickory, NC 28603.Hickory Funeral Home