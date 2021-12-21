Menu
Robert Pope Sr.
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC
Robert Pope Sr.

March 18, 1937 - December 17, 2021

Robert Pope Sr., 84, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Hickory Falls Health & Rehab.

Born in Dunn, March 18, 1937, he was the son of the late Hughie Robert and Alene Thornton Pope. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Mickie R. Pope; and sister, Sybil Pope.

Mr. Pope served in the U.S. Army with the 82nd and 11th Airborne Divisions, stationed in Germany. He was a former three sport athlete in high school, and played football in college and his military service days. He attended NC State University on a football scholarship.

In 1959 he joined the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), and was one of the youngest Highway Patrol officers to serve, and was stationed in Catawba County his entire career. He retired in 1984, after 25 years of service with the NCSHP. After retirement, he worked for Western Steer Enterprises from 1986 to 1998.

He is survived by his sons, Wes Pope and wife, Beth, of Hickory, Bobby Pope and wife, Elizabeth, of Naples, Fla.; five grandchildren, Paris, Ava, Preston, Max, and Bridget; and brother, Harry Pope and wife, Faye, of Dunn.

A private graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Garden, with the Rev. Ernie Richards officiating. Burial will follow service.

Memorial gifts may be made to Catawba County United Way, P.O. Box 2425, Hickory, NC 28603.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com


Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. Met Bob and Mickie thru work at brookdale. Loved sitting with them and listening to their stories.
Kathy campbell
January 3, 2022
Our deepest sympathy! Bob was dearly loved. Linda Troutman & Melanie Haist
Linda Troutman & Melanie Troutman-Haist
Friend
December 27, 2021
Just wanted to let you know I´m sorry for the loss of your dad. I met your dad and mom when I worked at Brookdale, I loved them both. Love and present to your family.
Crystal Gibbie
December 25, 2021
I became an officer with the Catawba County Sheriff's Dept. in 1974 and have always considered it a pleasure and an honor to work with Bob. He was a great officer and a credit to the NCSHP! He will be missed!
Norris Yoder
December 22, 2021
Bob made a positive impression on me as I was growing up in Catawba County. Later on I was fortunate to join the NCSHP and remained in touch with Bob. He was a fine man and officer. RIP Bob. You will be missed.
Craig Fish
Friend
December 21, 2021
