When I first started working with the late Dan Richards at The Hickory Daily Record in 1976, Lee was already there working as a "stringer" and covering games for Dan.

Lee continued covering games for many, many years. I left the HDR in 1982 and returned as sports editor in 1997... and Lee both worked full-time at the HDR and as a stringer for many of my 20 years (second tenure) there.

He was a tireless contributor who made many a long night more fun with his sense of humor and whatever we were working on a better product because of his knowledge of local sports, especially in Burke County and even more so in being around East Burke athletics from the time the school opened.

There's no way to put into words the value of being around Lee, ever the gentleman and ever the friend you could trust and count on. We had a special connection in our hobby, collecting sports cards, and often traded cards and/or went together and purchased boxes to open or freestanding cards we wanted or needed to finish sets.

I knew Lee for nearly 50 years. And even though he was a good decade older than me, he always treated me like a brother. Dan and I -- and all the guys who worked with Lee -- loved him.

He was genuine, humble and I loved his sense of humor... and that Lee Shook was Lee Shook -- consistent, always a team guy and also one that, when the time came, would ask a tough question or open a discussion that would get you thinking.

He was the kind of guy I needed in my life and was one of my most loyal friends... and I his.

Sad tonight. Gonna be sad for a very long time... but thankful to God for having the opportunities with Lee that I had. I used to joke with him that he spent more time with us than at home, but he was focused on giving area kids recognition and making sure his kids had every opportunity (especially college) that he and family could offer.

Thanks to the family for sharing Lee. I am going to be thinking about him a lot as I open sports card boxes in the future.

Chris Hobbs Coworker March 15, 2021