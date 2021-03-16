Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Lee Shook Jr.
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
ABOUT
East Burke High School
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Robert Lee Shook Jr.

July 13, 1948 - March 14, 2021

Mr. Robert Lee Shook Jr., 73, of Connelly Springs, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, at his residence, surrounded by his family.

Robert was born July 13, 1948, in Catawba County, to the late Robert Lee Shook Sr. and Kathleen Bell Shook.

He was a member of Warlicks Baptist Church, and retired from Vesco Industrial Trucks. Robert coached numerous youth and was a long time coach with the East Burke Youth Athletic Organization, also serving as JV basketball assistant coach at East Burke High School.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kay Shook Stafford.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Renaye Whisnant Shook; children, Jennifer Shook Starnes and husband, Jesse Starnes, of Rockmart, Ga., Brian Shook and wife, Rebecca Lutz-Shook, of Hickory, and Erin Shook Ticarat and husband, Emanuel Ticarat, of Olivehurst, Calif.; and grandchildren, Jordan Starnes and wife, Nikki Starnes, of Rockmart, Ga., Emma Ticarat, Ella Ticarat, and Ethan Ticarat, all of Olivehurst, Calif., and Piper Chapman and Tucker Chapman of Connelly Springs. Also surviving are great-granddaughter, Remi Lynn Starnes of Rockmart, Ga.; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 18, at 12 p.m. at Warlicks Baptist Church, with the Rev. Gary Murry and the Rev. Jesse Starnes officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Matt Childers, Brett Childers, Chase Childers, Jerome Ramsey, Tommy Blanton, Peyton Murry, Josh Chapman, and Chris Rendleman. Honorary pallbearers will be Wiley Nichols, Nick Nichols, and the Vesco family. The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 17, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. Due to COVID-19 regulations, masks and social distancing are requested by the family.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Mar
18
Service
12:00p.m.
Warlick's Baptist Church
2684 Warlick Church Rd., Connelly Springs, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
15 Entries
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. God bless your family in time of Grief. Your family will always be in our thoughts and prayers
James &Tammy Goforth
Friend
March 17, 2021
❤ I will always remember his jokes, his favorite phrases, his stories and how his face lit up when he spoke about his wife, children and Grandchildren. Lee was an amazing person and I always enjoyed our
conversations and time working together at Vesco. He will truly be missed by so many. We will be praying for his family in the days ahead.
Anne Moser
March 17, 2021
I really hate hear this news. Like so many people who grew up in Burke County sports, especially in eastern Burke county. Lee was very influential in the shaping of our character. He was very supportive to all of the athletes. He treated everyone as equals. He's one of the reasons I started coaching youth football and basketball. We need more folks like Lee to step up and help shape the youth of today. So sorry for your loss and we love you guys very much.
Shane Stamey
Family Friend
March 17, 2021
Greg and Jordan Earley
March 16, 2021
Prayers for Renee and the family. What a wonderful person Lee was..always had a smile on his face and a kind word for everyone he met. He will be greatly missed.
Carolyn Childers
Friend
March 16, 2021
Lee was such a special person, he always put others before his self . His passsing was such a shock to everyone. It is difficult to put into words ,to his loving family how sorry we are for their loss. Lee gave his time to so many, If you went to lunch with Lee, someone that he had Coached ,always stopped by the table to say hello. Lee was the perfect example of a wonderful Christian family man . i was blessed by his friendship.
Ken Turnmyre
March 16, 2021
Orrin Magill
March 16, 2021
May the Peace of the Lord be with the Shook family. He was a great coach and role model for my Girls - Candace & Heidi.
Alice Robinson
Acquaintance
March 16, 2021
So sorry to hear. What a class act person. I horked with Lee as a IT vendor for many years and shared many lunchtime meals. He will certainly be missed.
Prayers for the family. Regards...
Kent Greer
Friend
March 16, 2021
I was so sorry to hear that Lee had passed away, but rejoice that he is with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He is whole again and happy. I will pray for your family to be at perfect peace knowing that his battle with sickness has been won. I worked with Lee at Hickory Hill Furniture and he was always a hard worker, perfect gentleman, displayed his Christianity and was a good man. He will be missed but we will see him again someday. Blessings and love to you all. Mrs. Horace (Carol) Brown
carol brown
Friend
March 16, 2021
Renaye and all the family,
We're so sorry to hear of Lee's passing. Having worked with Lee for over twenty years, I can honestly say that all the memories and experiences we shared were all good. We shared lots of lunches together through those years and Lee always shared funny stories and quotes from his grandchildren who he loved with all his heart. He was great person who touched many lives through business, community work and most of all his love of sports and coaching youth. He'll be missed but we have the great memories.
Heaven has gained a True Blue Tarheel fan!

May God bless you all and give each of you peace and comfort during this time.

Respectfully,
Chuck Adams and Family
Chuck Adams
Friend
March 16, 2021
Papa it's surreal seeing your picture here & you not greeting us at the door with a hug & a big smile. I'm so thankful our paths crossed many years ago when I had the privilege to coach soccer with you. That was just the beginning- there's been a lot of laughs, fun, lessons, food, shopping, coaching, games, homework, playing & LOVE shared since. Thank You for always supporting us, making time for us & loving us the way only you could. I promised you we'd take good care of Nana & you can rest easy Papa knowing we will. The way you loved & cherished Nana was a beautiful thing to witness. Thank you for being the BEST Papa ever to your Pippy girl & Tuck. We appreciate the loving example you were for all of us - you were one of our greatest blessings- love you always & forever Papa!
Love & Prayers for All- Josh, Dana, Piper & Tucker Chapman
Dana Chapman
March 16, 2021
Fore Rembert
March 15, 2021
When I first started working with the late Dan Richards at The Hickory Daily Record in 1976, Lee was already there working as a "stringer" and covering games for Dan.
Lee continued covering games for many, many years. I left the HDR in 1982 and returned as sports editor in 1997... and Lee both worked full-time at the HDR and as a stringer for many of my 20 years (second tenure) there.
He was a tireless contributor who made many a long night more fun with his sense of humor and whatever we were working on a better product because of his knowledge of local sports, especially in Burke County and even more so in being around East Burke athletics from the time the school opened.
There's no way to put into words the value of being around Lee, ever the gentleman and ever the friend you could trust and count on. We had a special connection in our hobby, collecting sports cards, and often traded cards and/or went together and purchased boxes to open or freestanding cards we wanted or needed to finish sets.
I knew Lee for nearly 50 years. And even though he was a good decade older than me, he always treated me like a brother. Dan and I -- and all the guys who worked with Lee -- loved him.
He was genuine, humble and I loved his sense of humor... and that Lee Shook was Lee Shook -- consistent, always a team guy and also one that, when the time came, would ask a tough question or open a discussion that would get you thinking.
He was the kind of guy I needed in my life and was one of my most loyal friends... and I his.
Sad tonight. Gonna be sad for a very long time... but thankful to God for having the opportunities with Lee that I had. I used to joke with him that he spent more time with us than at home, but he was focused on giving area kids recognition and making sure his kids had every opportunity (especially college) that he and family could offer.
Thanks to the family for sharing Lee. I am going to be thinking about him a lot as I open sports card boxes in the future.
Chris Hobbs
Coworker
March 15, 2021
many years ago I worked for Lee Shook at Corson Furniture in Valdese. He was one of the best bosses I ever had!!!! You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Reba Berry
March 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results