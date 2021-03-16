Robert Lee Shook Jr.
July 13, 1948 - March 14, 2021
Mr. Robert Lee Shook Jr., 73, of Connelly Springs, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, at his residence, surrounded by his family.
Robert was born July 13, 1948, in Catawba County, to the late Robert Lee Shook Sr. and Kathleen Bell Shook.
He was a member of Warlicks Baptist Church, and retired from Vesco Industrial Trucks. Robert coached numerous youth and was a long time coach with the East Burke Youth Athletic Organization, also serving as JV basketball assistant coach at East Burke High School.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kay Shook Stafford.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Renaye Whisnant Shook; children, Jennifer Shook Starnes and husband, Jesse Starnes, of Rockmart, Ga., Brian Shook and wife, Rebecca Lutz-Shook, of Hickory, and Erin Shook Ticarat and husband, Emanuel Ticarat, of Olivehurst, Calif.; and grandchildren, Jordan Starnes and wife, Nikki Starnes, of Rockmart, Ga., Emma Ticarat, Ella Ticarat, and Ethan Ticarat, all of Olivehurst, Calif., and Piper Chapman and Tucker Chapman of Connelly Springs. Also surviving are great-granddaughter, Remi Lynn Starnes of Rockmart, Ga.; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 18, at 12 p.m. at Warlicks Baptist Church, with the Rev. Gary Murry and the Rev. Jesse Starnes officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Matt Childers, Brett Childers, Chase Childers, Jerome Ramsey, Tommy Blanton, Peyton Murry, Josh Chapman, and Chris Rendleman. Honorary pallbearers will be Wiley Nichols, Nick Nichols, and the Vesco family. The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 17, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. Due to COVID-19 regulations, masks and social distancing are requested by the family.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 16, 2021.