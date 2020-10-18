Robert Steven BolickDecember 22, 1952 - October 16, 2020Robert Steven Bolick, 67, of Hickory, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.Born Dec. 22, 1952, in Catawba County, he is the son of Kathleen Little Bolick and the late Glenn Robert Bolick. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his aunt, Jewell Bolick.He is survived by his mother; daughter, Amber Bolick of Hickory; sister, Janice Bolick of Raleigh; two uncles, Ervin Bolick of Hickory, and Jim Bolick and wife, Chic of Valdese; special friend, Carolyn Huffman of Hickory, a number of cousins; beloved dog, Scrawny; and several cats.Steve was a member of Amazing Grace Lutheran Church of Granite Falls. He was a graduate of St. Stephens High School and an avid deer hunter and fisherman. Steve had a great sense of humor and will be deeply missed.A private funeral service for family and close friends will take place at Bass-Smith Funeral Home Chapel Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.Memorials may be sent in his honor to Amazing Grace Lutheran Church of Granite Falls.