Robert William EdwardsSeptember 14, 1923 - October 27, 2020Mr. Robert William Edwards, 97, of Connelly Springs, passed away at Burke Hospice and Palliative care Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, following a period of declining health.Robert was born Sept. 14, 1923, in Clover, S.C., to the late John William Edwards, and Mae Bell Mannings Edwards. When he was young, his family moved to the Henry River Mill Village, where he started his life long career in textiles. After marrying and starting a family, he served in the U.S. Army Air Corp. He was involved in the D-Day invasion and the Battle of the Bulge while serving in World War II. After the war, he continued his career in textiles at Quaker Meadows in Hildebran and Valdese manufacturing while raising 10 children. He enjoyed his time fishing, swimming, being on the river, and spending time with his children. Robert was large in stature, sometimes rough around the edges but he had a large, tender heart. Everyone enjoyed his storytelling of past experiences and actual moments from history that also displayed his great sense of humor.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas "Sid" Edwards; sisters, Ruby Edwards and Virginia Matthews; daughter-in-law, Naomi; and granddaughter, Katie Fulton.Surviving him are his wife of 78 years, Ruth Tomlinson Edwards; sons, Robert B. Edwards and wife, Sandee, of Granite Falls, Billy Joe Edwards of Connelly Springs, Harold E. Edwards and wife, Nancy, of Charlotte, James "Bo" Edwards and Renee, of Hickory, Barry Edwards and wife, Karen, of Connelly Springs, and Larry Edwards and wife, Angela, of Hickory; daughters, Rita Philbrick, and husband, Tommy, of San Antonio, Texas, Margaret Brittain and husband, Roy, of Connelly Springs, Linda Blomquist and husband, Blithen, of Greensboro, and Lucinda Druel and husband, Jean-Louis "John" of Hickory; 19 Grandchildren; and a numerous amount of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.There will be a celebration of life service Saturday, Oct. 31, at Shady Grove United Methodist Church at 2 p.m., with Pastor Mitchell Bowman officiating. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery with military honors provided by the U.S. Army. A receiving will be held one hour prior to the service.The family would like to express a special "Thank You" to caregivers Debbie Lail, Pam Lail, Monty Killian, Burke Hospice, and the Veterans Association.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.