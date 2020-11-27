Roberta Marlene WatsonDecember 28, 1935 - November 14, 2020Roberta Marlene Watson, 84, of 333 Thompson St. in Hendersonville, and a former resident of Boone and Hickory, died Saturday morning, Nov. 14, 2020, in Asheville.Born Dec. 28, 1935, in Picher, Okla., she was a daughter of the late Joe and Dorothy Smith Hill. Roberta was the loving wife of the late Kemper Reed Watson. Kemper and Roberta lived in many different states and overseas during Kemper's Army career. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. As an Army wife, she bravely took care of her four children when Kemper had two tours in Vietnam, a year in Korea, and many weeks at a time away from home for down-range trainings. After retiring from the military in Fayetteville, they moved to the beautiful mountains in Boone. In Boone, Roberta worked for Watauga County in the Economic Development office, tax office, and ended her career as administrative assistant to the County Manager.She is survived by her sister, Pat Cantrell of Miami, Okla., and children, Kem White and husband, Joe, of Raleigh, Robert Watson and wife, Joann, of Sneads Ferry, Kathy Norris and husband, Kevin, of Asheville and Kecia Watson and wife, Alice Horton, of Hickory; eight grandchildren; Aaron White, Evan White, Kelsey Hobbs, Kellen Watson, Quentin Norris, Brandon Norris, Hannah Morris and Christian Morris; and eight great-grandchildren. Her fondest wish was to raise capable and empathetic children. That wish lives on today in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.Roberta Watson was committed to helping her local community and beyond. Through the years, she taught Sunday school, was a Girl Scout Leader, and taught adults how to read, delivered for Meals on Wheels, served with Habitat for Humanity, aided with hurricane relief efforts, cleaned trails on the Blue Ridge Parkway, and more. After Kemper passed in 2014, Roberta continued living at Lake Pointe Landing in the Harbor in Hendersonville. She enjoyed visits with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and dear friends. She loved cardinals, fall colors, mountains, and holidays with family. She will be forever remembered for her love and dedication.Graveside services will be conducted Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 1 p.m., at the North Carolina Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain. A celebration of life service for Roberta Watson will be conducted in the spring when larger gatherings are allowed to celebrate her life with friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 South Allen Rd., Flat Rock, NC 28731; or to Solace Center Hospice, 68 Sweeten Creek Rd., Asheville, NC 28803.Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory