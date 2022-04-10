Menu
Robin Banks
1957 - 2022
Robin Banks

October 22, 1957 - April 8, 2022

Robin Ward Banks, 64, of Newton, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at Carolina Caring in Newton.

She was born Oct. 22, 1957, in Catawba County, to the late Robert Joe Ward Sr. and to Frances Prestwood Settlemyre of Newton. Robin was a member of West Hickory Baptist Church and retired from Comfort Seating in Hickory after many years of service. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Banks.

Those left to cherish her memory are her mother and stepfather, Frances Prestwood Settlemyre and Harvey Settlemyre of Newton; brothers, Rick Ward and wife, Donna, of Tennessee, Robert Joe Ward Jr. and wife, Wanda, of Hickory; and a host of other family members she loved.

A graveside service to celebrate Robin's life will be held Tuesday, April 12, at 11 a.m., at Fairview Cemetery in Hickory. The Rev. Scott Frady will officiate.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Carolina Caring, for the care they gave Robin during her illness.

Memorials may be made to West Hickory Baptist Church, 40 12th St. NW, Hickory, NC 28601.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 10, 2022.
I was shocked and saddened to hear of Robin´s passing. Dan, Robin, Tim and I spent many fun times together and made many wonderful memories. My prayers are with the family at this sorrowful time.
Ms. Timothy Banks Fox (Lee)
Friend
April 10, 2022
