Robin Faye Little GriffinMarch 30, 1958 - March 2, 2021Robin Faye Little Griffin, 62, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, peacefully at her residence.She was born March 30, 1958, to the late Warren Little and Alice Calvert Little in Butler County, Pa. She graduated from East Bay High School in 1976, and earned college credits from Greenville Technical College in 2012. She was devoted to her eight children and delightfully served her community. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, contagious laugh, and her gift of hospitality.Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sandy Little.Survivors include her eight children, Alicia Griffin Rowland, Ashley Griffin, Angela Griffin Rhymer, Audrey Griffin, Christopher Griffin, Anita Griffin, Daniel Griffin, Stephen Griffin; two grandchildren, Gabrielle Rowland, Avonleigh Rowland; sister, Brenda Russ; and brother, Jim Little.Family and friends held a celebration of life gathering Sunday, March 7, at 2 p.m., at Wood Mortuary in Greer, S.C.Hickory Funeral Home