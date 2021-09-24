Rocky Erwin WimberlyMarch 19, 1945 - September 22, 2021Rocky Erwin Wimberly, 76, of Newton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at his residence.He was born March 19, 1945, in Orangeburg County, S.C., to the late Charlie and Arlee Abernethy Wimberly. Rocky was a member of Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church in Maiden and retired with People's Bank after many years of service. He enjoyed being on the ballfield watching his two grandsons play baseball, enjoyed spending time playing with his great-granddaughter, and traveling with friends. Rocky's special places were Balls Creek Campground and Ft. Caswell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Johnny and Pat.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 55 years, Mary Frances Lineberger Wimberly of the home; son, Robby Wimberly and wife, Patty of Newton; daughter, Roxanne Wimberly of Newton; grandchildren, Courtney Wimberly, Colby Edwards, and Logan Edwards; great-granddaughter, Kiyah Torres; nieces, nephews, and other family members.A service to celebrate Rocky's life will be held Sunday, Sept. 26, at 4 p.m., at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church in Maiden. The Rev. Michael Staton will officiate. The burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m., at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church, prior to the service. Those serving as pallbearers are Colby Edwards, Logan Edwards, Carlos Torres, Mark Ledford, Todd Wimberly, and Jarrett Shaw.Memorials may be made to Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church, Building Fund, 3273 Mt. Ruhama Church Rd., Maiden, NC 28650.