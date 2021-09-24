Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rocky Erwin Wimberly
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
Rocky Erwin Wimberly

March 19, 1945 - September 22, 2021

Rocky Erwin Wimberly, 76, of Newton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at his residence.

He was born March 19, 1945, in Orangeburg County, S.C., to the late Charlie and Arlee Abernethy Wimberly. Rocky was a member of Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church in Maiden and retired with People's Bank after many years of service. He enjoyed being on the ballfield watching his two grandsons play baseball, enjoyed spending time playing with his great-granddaughter, and traveling with friends. Rocky's special places were Balls Creek Campground and Ft. Caswell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Johnny and Pat.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 55 years, Mary Frances Lineberger Wimberly of the home; son, Robby Wimberly and wife, Patty of Newton; daughter, Roxanne Wimberly of Newton; grandchildren, Courtney Wimberly, Colby Edwards, and Logan Edwards; great-granddaughter, Kiyah Torres; nieces, nephews, and other family members.

A service to celebrate Rocky's life will be held Sunday, Sept. 26, at 4 p.m., at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church in Maiden. The Rev. Michael Staton will officiate. The burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m., at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church, prior to the service. Those serving as pallbearers are Colby Edwards, Logan Edwards, Carlos Torres, Mark Ledford, Todd Wimberly, and Jarrett Shaw.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church, Building Fund, 3273 Mt. Ruhama Church Rd., Maiden, NC 28650.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
2:45p.m. - 3:45p.m.
Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church
Maiden, NC
Sep
26
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church
Maiden, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So sorry for your loss It is with happy memories of Rocky and you during our school years and so sad for his passing May Gods blessing be with you and your family
Judy Cranford Reitzel
September 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and your family.
Mary Cansler
September 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results