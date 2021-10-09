Menu
Roger Dale "Buster" Church
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pendry's Lenoir Funeral Home
522 Wilkesboro Blvd Se
Lenoir, NC
Roger "Buster" Dale Church

March 8, 1951 - October 7, 2021

Roger "Buster" Dale Church, 70, of Hudson, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Amorem Hospice (formerly Caldwell Hospice) in Hudson.

Roger was the son of the late Warren G. Harding Church and Ruth Pope Church. He was born March 8, 1951, in Davidson County. He was married to Gwendolyn Dula Church for 42 years. Roger was a man of great faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. As is said in Colossians 3:12, "Clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience." This was evident throughout his life and his marriage. This is the kind of man he was.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Rick Church; two half brothers, Wayne Church and Tommy Dean Church; and a brother-in-law, Darrell Young.

He was a graduate of Granite Falls High School and was employed by Ethan Allen of Maiden, and retired in 2015 due to Parkinson's disease. He was a member of Mount Hermon United Methodist Church, where he served on a variety of committees and always enjoyed serving the Lord by singing in the choir. Fishing was one of the things he always loved, especially fishing at the Outer Banks and Jordan Lake. Roger grew up skating in his family-owned skating rink in Granite Falls. He and Gwen enjoyed many trips to Myrtle Beach, as well as traveling to Hawaii, the Bahamas and Martha's Vineyard.

Survivors, in addition to his wife of the home, include a brother, Gerald Church and wife, Lynn of Winston-Salem; sister, Kathy Young of Connelly Springs; sister-in-law, Diann Church of Hickory; three nephews, Travis Young of Connelly Springs, David Church of Granite Falls, and Marc Church of Granite Falls; and four nieces, Allison Lepage of Michigan, Susan May of Winston-Salem, Julie Peters of Hickory, and Tammy Bright of Connelly Springs.

A funeral service conducted by the Rev. Tracy Love will be held at Mount Hermon United Methodist Church, Alfred Hartley Rd. in Lenoir, Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 12 p.m. A burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to Caldwell UNC Healthcare for their care and to Amorem Hospice in Hudson. You are appreciated. Thank you to Bill Monagham and Elizabeth Crump for excellent caregiving assistance.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mount Hermon United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 625 Hudson, NC 28645; Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood St., Lenoir, NC 28645; or to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org.

Pendry's Lenoir Funeral Home

www.pendrysfuneralhome.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Mount Hermon United Methodist Church
Alfred Hartley Rd., Lenoir, NC
Oct
13
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Mount Hermon United Methodist Church
Alfred Hartley Rd., Lenoir, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Pendry's Lenoir Funeral Home
Gwen, So very sorry to hear about Rogers passing. We are thinking of you and your family at this difficult time. Sending love and prayers.
Renee Collins ( Ethelyne´s daughter)
Family
October 13, 2021
Hi. I'm Wayne Church's oldest daughter. I am so sorry for your loss, and I will be praying for your family.
Kimberly Kyker (Church)
October 12, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Enjoyed the time working with him at EA
Ron Lute
October 11, 2021
Gwen, I am so very sorry to hear about Roger. He was a good, kind man which always was so polite. I want you to know that I am praying for you and the family. May God give you comfort and peace as only He can give. You have my sympathy.
Wanda Keller
October 9, 2021
