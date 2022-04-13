Roger Dale ShullOctober 9, 1964 - April 11, 2022Roger Dale Shull, 57 of Granite Falls, went home to be with his lord and savior Monday, April 11, 2022, at his residence.He was born Oct. 9, 1964, in Lincoln County, to Johnny "Bud" Shull and the late Mary Joyce Hallman Shull. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by one sister, Angela Shull.In addition to his father, he is survived by his brother, Buddy Shull and wife, Sherry, of Granite Falls; his sister, Eva "Sissy" Teague and husband, Josh, of Granite Falls; his kids, Clyde Shull and Brittany Garrison; his grandkids, Carson and Cassidy Shull, Gracelynn, Kayden, Keylan, Kaleb and Garrison; special friend, Tameria Phillips; and his special pet, Charlie. Roger is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Johnnie Shull and spouse Chasity, Bonnie Shull and companion, Daniel, Felicia Watson and spouse, Andy, Daniel Clark, Brandy Clark and companion, Riley, and Derick Johnson and spouse, Christie; great-nieces and -nephews include: Brooklyn Shull and Gracie, Ella and Drew Watson, Abby Clark, Zoey Heaton, and Kaley Johnson.The family will receive friends Thursday, April 14, at Bass-Smith Granite from 2 to 3 p.m. The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, April 14, at Bass-Smith Granite, with the Rev. Kyle Lloyd and the Rev Gordon West officiating. Burial will follow at Dudley Shoals Baptist Church Cemetery.The family wishes to thank all of his friends for their loving support and care during Rogers's period of declining health.Memorials may be made to the Grace Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, 4548 Grace Chapel Rd., Granite Falls, NC 28630.Bass-Smith Granite is serving the family of Roger Dale Shull.