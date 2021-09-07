Roger TaylorDecember 22, 1948 - September 4, 2021Roger Kincaid Taylor, 72, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.He was born in Caldwell County, Dec. 22, 1948, to Louise K. Taylor and the late Ned R. Taylor.Roger was a 1967 graduate of Lenoir High School and joined Bank of Granite upon graduation from Pfeiffer College in 1971. He was an All-Conference baseball and basketball player at Lenoir High School and played baseball and golf at Pfeiffer. He worked for the bank for 25 years where he served as senior vice president and area executive. Roger was a graduate of the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at Rutgers University. One of Roger's many passions in life was his love of golf. Roger competed in many tournaments conducted by the Carolinas Golf Association and the Carolinas PGA Section. He enjoyed even more meeting many fellow competitors in these tournaments. This resulted in enduring friendships. Roger received and was comforted by an outpouring from these friends in recent weeks.He received the Hudson Man of the Year award in 1979 and the Distinguished Service award from the Lenoir and Hudson Jaycees.Roger was a member of First Baptist Church, Hickory, where he served as an usher and Bible study director, and enjoyed the fellowship of the Foster Bible Study Class.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 45 years, Sheila Riggs Taylor; his mother, Louise Taylor; son, Roger Taylor Jr. and wife, Tammy; and the biggest joy of his life were grandchildren, Morgan, Leah, and Jack. He is also survived by his brother, Jeff Taylor and wife, Patty; and nieces, Angel and Crystal, and their families.A celebration of life will be held at First Baptist Church, 339 2nd Ave. NW in Hickory, Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Joshua Barrett officiating. The family will receive friends at the church after the service. Attendees are asked to wear masks at the request of the family.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care (now Amorem), 902 Kirkwood St., Lenoir, NC 28645 and to First Baptist Church, 339 2nd Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601.Evans Funeral Service and Crematory