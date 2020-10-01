Ronald Franklin Finger



July 27, 1938 - September 29, 2020



Ronald Franklin Finger, 82, of 3634 Brookwood Dr. in Maiden, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.



His funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, Oct. 2, at First Baptist Church in Maiden with the Rev. Eddie Andrews officiating. Burial will follow in Maiden City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3:45 p.m., prior to the service.



Ronnie was born July 27, 1938, to the late Clyde Franklin and Ruth Hawn Finger. He retired from Ronald Finger, CPA, in Lincolnton.



He is survived by his wife, Wanda Finger of the home; children, Dwayne Finger (Deanna) of Catawba and Tony Finger (Carrie) of Maiden; daughter, Melinda Hipps (Danny) of Maiden; seven grandchildren, Bryan Finger, Brandon Finger, Natalie Finger, Jody Henley, Easton Finger, Dustin Hipps and Holli Hipps; two stepgrandchildren, Hannah Shelton and Andy Mayes; and seven great-grandchildren.



Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 50 E Main St., Maiden, NC 28650.



