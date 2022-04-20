Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ronald Jackson "Ronnie" Godfrey
1946 - 2022
BORN
1946
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC
Ronald "Ronnie" Jackson Godfrey

April 17, 1946 - April 15, 2022

Ronald "Ronnie" Jackson Godfrey, 75, of Newton, died Friday, April 15, 2022, at Conover Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Charlotte, April 17, 1946, he was the son of the late Samuel Lee and Mary Elizabeth Godfrey.

Ronald was the co-owner and operator of Trailer Sales & Service in Newton for over 45 years.

In addition to his wife of 56 years, Mrs. Jackie Delores (Hough) Godfrey, Ronald leaves to cherish his memory a son, Brent Godfrey and wife, Pam, of Hickory; siblings, Joyce Lee Warters and husband, Ronald of Concord as well as Jim Samuel Godfrey and wife, Pat, of Concord; grandchildren, Jackson Dane Godfrey and Allison Caroline Godfrey; brother-in-law, Harvey Gouch; as well as numerous nieces and nephews; and last but not least, his granddog, Earl.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ruby Louise Gouch.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amorem Hospice House, 902 Kirkwood St. NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Jenkins Funeral Home staff is not involved in the private celebration of life that will be held at a later date in Ronald's honor.

www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sending our love to Delores, Brent, Pam, Jackson and Allison.
Pam and Jim Neal
Family
April 18, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results