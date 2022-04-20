Ronald "Ronnie" Jackson GodfreyApril 17, 1946 - April 15, 2022Ronald "Ronnie" Jackson Godfrey, 75, of Newton, died Friday, April 15, 2022, at Conover Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.Born in Charlotte, April 17, 1946, he was the son of the late Samuel Lee and Mary Elizabeth Godfrey.Ronald was the co-owner and operator of Trailer Sales & Service in Newton for over 45 years.In addition to his wife of 56 years, Mrs. Jackie Delores (Hough) Godfrey, Ronald leaves to cherish his memory a son, Brent Godfrey and wife, Pam, of Hickory; siblings, Joyce Lee Warters and husband, Ronald of Concord as well as Jim Samuel Godfrey and wife, Pat, of Concord; grandchildren, Jackson Dane Godfrey and Allison Caroline Godfrey; brother-in-law, Harvey Gouch; as well as numerous nieces and nephews; and last but not least, his granddog, Earl.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ruby Louise Gouch.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amorem Hospice House, 902 Kirkwood St. NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.Jenkins Funeral Home staff is not involved in the private celebration of life that will be held at a later date in Ronald's honor.