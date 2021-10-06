Ronnie "Alan" Dennie
January 26, 1968 - October 1, 2021
Ronnie "Alan" Dennie, 53, of Connelly Springs, passed way Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, following a period of declining health.
Alan was born Jan. 26, 1968, in Catawba County, to Ronald Dennie and Eva Hildebran Good. He was a devoted patriot of his country which was demonstrated in his service to the U.S. Army with the 82nd Airborne, as well as the Army National Guard. He enjoyed all things outdoors including hunting, fishing and working outside. His joyful heart, lovable personality, and humble attitude left a lasting impression on all who knew him. He was an avid football lover and cheered for his Washington Redskins even to a fault. He above all loved God and his family. He was fondly known to his nieces and nephews as "Uncle Al" and was always quick to share with them any outdoor knowledge or lend words of wisdom. He will forever be missed and in our hearts.
Those preceding him in death are his grandparents, Everette and Bessie Hildebran, David H. Dennie and Mary Allen Gantt; and stepfather, Alan Good.
Those left to cherish his memory in addition to his parents are his children, Samantha Stephens and husband, Chance; Cassidy Dennie, and Rhett Dennie; grandchildren, Kai, Cooper, and Beau; siblings, Deana Coble and husband, Chris, Scott Dennie and wife, Holly, Betsy Hardee and husband, Harrison; stepsiblings, Aaron Dennie and wife, Tia, Jordan Dennie, Makayla Dennie, Thomas Dennie and Ben Dennie; also Jason Good and Tiffany Stephens.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service. Military honors will be provided by the North Carolina Army National Guard and the Caldwell County Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m., in the Chapel at Heritage Funeral Services, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
at woundedwarriorproject.org
or to God's Way Church Christian Veteran Outreach, Attn: Pastor Dar Klotzbach, 5 Genesee Park Place, Genevay, NY 14456, 585-317-0336.www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 6, 2021.