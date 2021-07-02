Ronnie Larry GibbieJune 11, 1948 - June 30, 2021Ronnie Larry Gibbie, 73, of Hudson, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.He was born June 11, 1948, in Gaston County, to the late Jesse James Gibbie and Mary Adams Gibbie.Ronnie was an ordained bishop with the Church of God where he was a member for 47 years and pastored for 36 years. He attended Bethlehem Church of God in Hickory where he loved serving his church and community. Ronnie enjoyed fishing, hunting, and traveling with his family.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Howard Gibbie and Danny Gibbie; sisters, Revenia Gibbie, Darlene Clark, and Sue Hardin; and brothers-in-law, Billy Joe Johnson, Dennis Luther Ghorley Jr., Kenneth Lee Ghorley, and W.C. Thomas.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 53 years, Sylvia Johnson Gibbie of the home; son, Larry Gibbie and wife, Crystal, of Hudson; daughter, Rhonda Isenhour and husband, Wayne, of Newton; special adopted daughter, Angela White Whisnant and husband, David, of Lenoir; sisters, Elizabeth Kaye Gibbie Thomas of Gastonia and Brenda Fox Woodal of Gastonia; grandchildren, Samuel Isenhour, Tiffany Whisnant Bozor (Jean Elden), Jasmine Whisnant Pena (Christopher), Chaydyn Whisnant, Johnathon Roland, and Chelsea Roland; mother-in-law, Geraldine Ghorley of Gastonia; brothers-in-law, Charles Ghorley of Gastonia and Gerald Hardin of Gastonia; sisters-in-law, Maxine Gibbie, Tina Gibbie, Robin Johnson, and Susan Ghorley; amazing nieces and nephews who he loved with all his heart; and Prayer warriors, Bishop Larry Stephens, Bishop Robbin Keith Taylor, Bishop Todd Phillips, and Bishop Aaron Leonard.A service to celebrate Ronnie's life will be held Saturday, July 3, at 3 p.m., at Dallas Church of God. Bishop D.R. Shortridge, Bishop Dr. Ken Bell, Bishop Dennis Pitts, and Bishop Stewart Lankford will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:45 p.m. at Dallas Church of God, prior to the service. Those serving as pallbearers are: Darrell Hardin, Dr. Harrell Hardin, Charles Ghorley, David Whisnant, Bishop Larry Stephens, and Jean Elden Bozor. Bishop Todd Phillips will serve as honorary pallbearer.Memorials may be made to Western North Carolina Church of God YWEA, 8600 William Fricklen Dr., Charlotte, NC 28269.