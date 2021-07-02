Menu
Ronnie Larry Gibbie
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
Ronnie Larry Gibbie

June 11, 1948 - June 30, 2021

Ronnie Larry Gibbie, 73, of Hudson, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

He was born June 11, 1948, in Gaston County, to the late Jesse James Gibbie and Mary Adams Gibbie.

Ronnie was an ordained bishop with the Church of God where he was a member for 47 years and pastored for 36 years. He attended Bethlehem Church of God in Hickory where he loved serving his church and community. Ronnie enjoyed fishing, hunting, and traveling with his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Howard Gibbie and Danny Gibbie; sisters, Revenia Gibbie, Darlene Clark, and Sue Hardin; and brothers-in-law, Billy Joe Johnson, Dennis Luther Ghorley Jr., Kenneth Lee Ghorley, and W.C. Thomas.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 53 years, Sylvia Johnson Gibbie of the home; son, Larry Gibbie and wife, Crystal, of Hudson; daughter, Rhonda Isenhour and husband, Wayne, of Newton; special adopted daughter, Angela White Whisnant and husband, David, of Lenoir; sisters, Elizabeth Kaye Gibbie Thomas of Gastonia and Brenda Fox Woodal of Gastonia; grandchildren, Samuel Isenhour, Tiffany Whisnant Bozor (Jean Elden), Jasmine Whisnant Pena (Christopher), Chaydyn Whisnant, Johnathon Roland, and Chelsea Roland; mother-in-law, Geraldine Ghorley of Gastonia; brothers-in-law, Charles Ghorley of Gastonia and Gerald Hardin of Gastonia; sisters-in-law, Maxine Gibbie, Tina Gibbie, Robin Johnson, and Susan Ghorley; amazing nieces and nephews who he loved with all his heart; and Prayer warriors, Bishop Larry Stephens, Bishop Robbin Keith Taylor, Bishop Todd Phillips, and Bishop Aaron Leonard.

A service to celebrate Ronnie's life will be held Saturday, July 3, at 3 p.m., at Dallas Church of God. Bishop D.R. Shortridge, Bishop Dr. Ken Bell, Bishop Dennis Pitts, and Bishop Stewart Lankford will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:45 p.m. at Dallas Church of God, prior to the service. Those serving as pallbearers are: Darrell Hardin, Dr. Harrell Hardin, Charles Ghorley, David Whisnant, Bishop Larry Stephens, and Jean Elden Bozor. Bishop Todd Phillips will serve as honorary pallbearer.

Memorials may be made to Western North Carolina Church of God YWEA, 8600 William Fricklen Dr., Charlotte, NC 28269.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jul. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:45p.m.
Dallas Church of God
NC
Jul
3
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Dallas Church of God
NC
Bennett Funeral Service
Mrs. Gibbie, Rhonda, Larry and family, I am so sorry to hear of Rev. Gibbie´s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you.I was friends with Rhonda and Larry in Jr High and High School. Rhonda, I´d love to talk to you and get in back in touch. I hope to hear from you!
Tracy Teague Adams
Friend
July 20, 2021
Rhonda- I am so sorry for the loss of your "Daddy". May he Rest In Peace with the Lord. Memories Eternal, God Bless. Mo Beardsley- Harrisburg, PA
Mo Beardsley
Other
July 6, 2021
I am sorry to hear of the death of Ronnie. I know you're hurting and will miss him. Stay true to Jesus and "Look To Him." He Will Never Leave You Nor Forsake You. I pulled this up last night on my phone looking in the Gaston Gazette Obituary Appt. I was saddened thinking of how hurt you must be. I just wanted to send my love and Prayers.The last time l saw you Two was many yrs. ago at Church of God Camp meeting.You always appeared so close and I could always see the Love that you two shared for each other even when we were young.It's gonna be hard on you for a while but with God's help and the Good Holy Ghost you will make it through. Again, stay true to God! It will pay off in the End! Love and Prayers, Brenda Cantrell.
Brenda L Cantrell
Other
July 3, 2021
Hearts go out to the family, Ronnie fought the good fight and kept the faith. We were first cousins, enjoyed the music of Uncle Jess and Aunt Mary as we were coming up. Enjoyed the messages Ronnie preached at the North Gaston Church of God. Heaven is a prepared place for a prepared people, Ronnie helped many to find the Lord Jesus in his years of ministry. Prayers for the family.
Jimmy Sanders
July 3, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss he is with our Savior now I am praying for ya"ll
Ann Matthews
Friend
July 3, 2021
We are so saddened by the loss of Brother Gibbie. I know he is rejoicing in Heaven today. We still talk about old times and miss y´all. We will be lifting you up in prayer in the days/weeks ahead. Please know how much we love each of you!
Lisa Bennett, Kody, Kassie, Kolton, & Kamryn
Other
July 2, 2021
Sylvia and family-- I am so sorry for your loss--It's been many years since I've seen ya'll, but you have always been near and dear to my heart-- love and prayers.
Nicole Cunha
July 2, 2021
