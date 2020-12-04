Rosie Best HoneycuttMarch 14, 1929 - December 2, 2020Rosie Best Honeycutt departed her earthly life Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton.Born March 14, 1929, she was the daughter of Louis and Ivandia Benfield Best, and one of six children. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Raymond, Rudolph, Katherine, Elsie and Marie; as well as her husband, James T Honeycutt.Survivors include her children, Ronald Honeycutt Sr. (Linda), Melissa Honeycutt, James Honeycutt (Beth) and Russell Honeycutt; five grandchildren, Ron Honeycutt Jr., Carrie Bubacz, Linda Hunter, Dustin Honeycutt, Dylan Honeycutt; and six great-grandchildren.She was a lifelong member of Bethlehem Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school. She was employed for many years at West Alexander Middle School in the cafeteria.The family will have a private graveside service at Bethlehem Baptist Church Saturday, Dec. 5, at 1 p.m.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Carolina Caring Hospice; or Bethlehem Baptist Church, building fund.