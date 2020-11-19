Rosie L. Collins HicksRosie L. Collins Hicks, 70, of Midway, Tenn., formerly of Hickory, passed away at Greeneville Community Hospital East. She was loved by many in her community.She is survived by her husband, Monte Hicks Sr.; three sons, Monte Hicks Jr. of Sevierville, Tenn., Josh and Del Hicks of Midway, Freddy Lopez of Knoxville, Tenn.; 2 granddaughters: Samantha Hicks and Jasmine Hicks; and three grandsons, Steven Black of Tennenesse, Trevor Lamoreau of Florida, and Levi Lamoreau of Maine.She was preceded by Otis and Esther Mae Collins; brother, Glenn; sister, Mary Jane; and brother, Jerry Collins.The family will receive friends Friday, Nov. 20, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Jeffers Funeral Services Downtown.A graveside service will be held Sunday, Nov. 22, at 2 p.m., at Fairview Cemetery in Hickory, with the Rev. Danny Ricker officiating. Bass-Smith Funeral Home of Hickory is assisiting the family with local services.Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service