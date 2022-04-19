Menu
Rowe Leon Mays
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
Rowe Leon Mays

February 20, 1933 - April 16, 2022

Rowe Leon Mays, 89, of Hickory, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, April 16, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Born Feb. 20, 1933, in Alexander County, he was the son of the late Cletus Clifton and Mary Lou White Mays.

In addition to his parents, Rowe was preceded in death by a son, Ronald G. Mays; grandson, Brett Randall Mays; and two sisters, Joanne Hall and Phyllis Drum.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Peggy Sigmon Mays; son, Randall M. Mays and wife, Teresa; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Mays of Lincolnton; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brother, Larry H. Mays and wife, Eunice, of Conover.

A celebration of life service will be held at Catawba Funeral Home Thursday, April 21, at 2 p.m., with Pastors Richard Schwandt and Alexander Fisher officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 324 2nd Ave. SE, Hickory, NC 28602 in Rowe's name.

Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations

www.catawbamemorialpark.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE, Hickory, NC
Apr
21
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE, Hickory, NC
I am so sorry to hear about your loss. Prayers for peace, especially Randall and Teresa.
Julie Johnson Yount
Other
April 18, 2022
