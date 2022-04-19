Rowe Leon MaysFebruary 20, 1933 - April 16, 2022Rowe Leon Mays, 89, of Hickory, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, April 16, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.Born Feb. 20, 1933, in Alexander County, he was the son of the late Cletus Clifton and Mary Lou White Mays.In addition to his parents, Rowe was preceded in death by a son, Ronald G. Mays; grandson, Brett Randall Mays; and two sisters, Joanne Hall and Phyllis Drum.He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Peggy Sigmon Mays; son, Randall M. Mays and wife, Teresa; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Mays of Lincolnton; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brother, Larry H. Mays and wife, Eunice, of Conover.A celebration of life service will be held at Catawba Funeral Home Thursday, April 21, at 2 p.m., with Pastors Richard Schwandt and Alexander Fisher officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 324 2nd Ave. SE, Hickory, NC 28602 in Rowe's name.Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations