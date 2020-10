Roy Lee Williams



Mr. Roy Lee Williams of Catawba, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Carolina Caring. Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 15, at 4 p.m., in White's Family Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the serivce. Ebony & White Funeral Service is serving the Williams family.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 13, 2020.