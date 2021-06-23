Roy "Dillie" Scott Jr. of Hickory, was born March 19, 1953. He was the son of the late Roy Scott Sr. and Victoria B. Scott. On May 9, 2021, Roy's earthly life came to a peaceful end. From a young age, he attended Morning Star Baptist Church, and was a member of the Sunday school. He later became a member of the youth-adult choir, until he relocated to New Jersey. He leaves a loving memory with daughters, Shermunda (Toy) Sherrill of Greensville, Victoria Scott of Tobyhanna, Pa.; stepdaughter, Shanice Lancaster-Barnwell; stepson, Kenneth Lancaster of Tobyhanna; four grandchildren; eldest sister, Betty Scott Primus of Hickory, Steven Scott of Elk Grove, Calif.; and nieces, nephews, and cousins. A memorial service will be held at Morning Star Baptist Church with the Rev. David Roberts officiating June 26, at 2 p.m.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 23, 2021.
Condolences and prayers to the family. He was a good friend that is gone, but will not be forgotten.
Eric Brown
Friend
June 23, 2021
Sorry for ur loss.he got his wings.and with God
Prayers for the family.Will keep u in my prayers .
Murtis and Curtis Frederick
Friend
June 23, 2021
I send to you my deepest condolences to this family. May you be comforted by the Lord our God in this time of grieving. Dillie was so special as a kins and loving friend. I'm thankful that God blessed me in getting to know him. May God bless you all.
Teresa Eckard
School
June 23, 2021
With sincere sympathy to Betty and the Scott family. With love, Shirley Dowd Allen. Dilly will be missed. May he RIP.
Shirley Allen
Friend
June 23, 2021
To the Family of Roy "Dillie" Scott:
We are filled with sorrow over Roy's death. He was remarkable man and wonderful friend. We shall always remember our happy youthful days playing together at Mama Vick's home and in the neighborhood. During our Hickory High School years, Dillie's radiant smile and the hilarious stories he used to tell will always be remembered. When Roy moved to New Jersey, we missed him.
Please know that our thoughts, prayers, and sympathy are with the family at this sad time. You have a special place in our heart, FAMILY, and our family joins me in sending you love and condolences on this very sad occasion...convey our regards to the entire family.
God's continual blessings,
Jumpie, Zachary, Broddy, Tonita, Mrs. Coleen Derr, & Family