To the Family of Roy "Dillie" Scott: We are filled with sorrow over Roy's death. He was remarkable man and wonderful friend. We shall always remember our happy youthful days playing together at Mama Vick's home and in the neighborhood. During our Hickory High School years, Dillie's radiant smile and the hilarious stories he used to tell will always be remembered. When Roy moved to New Jersey, we missed him. Please know that our thoughts, prayers, and sympathy are with the family at this sad time. You have a special place in our heart, FAMILY, and our family joins me in sending you love and condolences on this very sad occasion...convey our regards to the entire family. God's continual blessings, Jumpie, Zachary, Broddy, Tonita, Mrs. Coleen Derr, & Family

Ponetta M Hull Friend June 23, 2021