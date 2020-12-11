One of nicest most sincere persons I ever knew. The most wonderful husband to my sister Joyce and best dad to his son Tim and great father in law to Stephanie and a wonderful grandfather to two beautiful granddaughters Regan and Bailey. He was a very special person, always ready to lend a hand to whoever needed it. Heaven gained another angel and he will surely be missed by many. May GOD be with his loving family in this trying time, he was so loved and will be forever remembered for his kindness and love he showed to all.

Patricia Houston December 10, 2020