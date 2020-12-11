Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roy Jones Winkler Jr.
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Roy Jones Winkler Jr.

April 6, 1943 - December 8, 2020

Mr. Roy Jones Winkler Jr., 77, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center, following a period of declining health.

Roy was born April 6, 1943, in Burke County, to the late Roy Winkler Sr. and Allie Kanipe Winkler.

He was a longtime member of Winkler's Grove Baptist Church, and was retired from the furniture manufacturing industry.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Johnson; and one brother, Oscar Winkler.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce Shepherd Winkler of the home; one son, Tim Winkler and wife, Stephanie, of Connelly Springs; and two granddaughters, Regan and Bailey Winkler. Also surviving are three sisters, Jewel Dean Willis, Doris Brittain and Janette Good; and one brother, Harvey Berry.

A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 11, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
One of nicest most sincere persons I ever knew. The most wonderful husband to my sister Joyce and best dad to his son Tim and great father in law to Stephanie and a wonderful grandfather to two beautiful granddaughters Regan and Bailey. He was a very special person, always ready to lend a hand to whoever needed it. Heaven gained another angel and he will surely be missed by many. May GOD be with his loving family in this trying time, he was so loved and will be forever remembered for his kindness and love he showed to all.
Patricia Houston
December 10, 2020
I always enjoyed be around Junior. He was a great guy and produced a great family. Prayers and thoughts...
Adam Carnevale
December 10, 2020
Such a good gentle man. No more pain...no more sorrow. Sending hugs love and prayers to all.
Terri Willis
December 10, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results