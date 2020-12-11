Roy Jones Winkler Jr.
April 6, 1943 - December 8, 2020
Mr. Roy Jones Winkler Jr., 77, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center, following a period of declining health.
Roy was born April 6, 1943, in Burke County, to the late Roy Winkler Sr. and Allie Kanipe Winkler.
He was a longtime member of Winkler's Grove Baptist Church, and was retired from the furniture manufacturing industry.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Johnson; and one brother, Oscar Winkler.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Shepherd Winkler of the home; one son, Tim Winkler and wife, Stephanie, of Connelly Springs; and two granddaughters, Regan and Bailey Winkler. Also surviving are three sisters, Jewel Dean Willis, Doris Brittain and Janette Good; and one brother, Harvey Berry.
A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 11, 2020.