Ruby CookDecember 7, 1931 - June 5, 2021Ruby Cook, 89, of Stony Point, went home to the Lord, Saturday, June 5, 2021, after a lengthy illness at Taylorsville House. She had previously resided in Hildebran with her devoted husband, Roger Cook, who preceded her in death.Ruby was born Dec. 7, 1931, in Caldwell County, and was the daughter of the late Claude and Bertha Hollar Smith.She had a passion for trees, as her grandmother had taught her the names of the different ones when she was younger. She loved playing the piano, which she did at church for several years. After years of raising five children, she went back to school and received her teaching degree from Lenoir-Rhyne University. She was a beloved teacher and when she retired, she picked back up her hobbies of painting and gardening.In addition to her parents and husband, Ruby was preceded in death by her son, Thomas "Tommy" Bumgarner; one of her brothers, J.W. Smith; and her two sisters, Estelle VanHoy and Sadie Bowman.Survivors include her children, David Bumgarner and wife, Brenda, Kenny Bumgarner and wife, Donna, Brenda Hallman and husband, Richard, Linda White and husband, Joe; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Wade Smith and wife, Barbara.A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 12, at 11 a.m., at Catawba Memorial Park, with Pastor Jeff Brown officiating. Burial will follow. The family will receive friends Friday, June 11, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home.Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations