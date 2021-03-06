Menu
Ruby Lee Lail
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue
Newton, NC
Ruby Lee Goble Lail

October 23, 1934 - March 4, 2021

Mrs. Ruby Lee Goble Lail, 86, of Conover, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Conover Nursing Center.

She was born Oct. 23, 1934, in Catawba County, a daughter of the late James Franklin Goble and Bessie Elda Bartlett Goble. She was employed as a cutter in the furniture industry, prior to her retirement. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers; Floyd, Hubert, Loy Goble; sisters, Carolyn Duncan, Betty Winebarger, Virginia Hedrick; and grandchildren, Eric Lail and Ginger Ann Snapp.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, John Ernest Lail; son, Johnny Lail and wife, Gail; daughters, Juanita Hice and husband, Ezekiel, Patsy Lail and husband, Floyd, Mary Auton and husband, Buster, Barbara "Bobbie" Stines and husband, Jake; grandchildren, James Lail, Dawn Wilson, Wendy Helms, Brian Snapp, Tamara Helton, Amanda Hartsoe, Heather McCllean, Crystal Hefner, Johnny Lail Jr., and Jeffrey Hefner Jr.; great-grandchildren, Kelsey Pump, Marrissa Wilson, Zoe Martin, Brandon Lail, Abby Lail, Matthew Hefner, Levi Hefner, Serenity Hartsoe, Jaymie Helms and Sydney Helms; and great-great-grandchildren, Andrew Pump and Addilyn Pump.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, March 8, 2021 in the Chapel of Burke Mortuary - Newton with Pastor Scott Bollinger officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park, Hickory. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Burke Mortuary - Newton.

Memorials may be made to Mt Zion Lutheran Church, 4420 County Home Rd., Conover NC 28613.

Burke Mortuary and Crematory - Newton

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue P.O. Box 1449, Newton, NC
Mar
8
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue P.O. Box 1449, Newton, NC
