Ruby McMahan McCrayJuly 30, 1935 - November 29, 2020Ruby McMahan McCray, 85, of Hickory, peacefully passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Trinity Village.Ruby was born the daughter of the late Bennett and Bertha Swing McMahan July 30, 1935, in Thomasville. Ruby was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Kenneth H. McCray; grandson, Kevin Moody; and his father, Brent Moody; sister, Lucille McMahan Fulbright; and brothers, Walter McMahan, Claude McMahan, Jack McMahan, Freddie McMahan, and Butch (Levi) McMahan.She is survived by two sons, Kenneth (Donna) McCray of Valdese, David (Toni) McCray of Rougemont; five daughters, Connie (Eddie) Fulbright of Granite Falls, Thelma (Terry) Westbrook of Raleigh, Mary (Dennis) Morgan of Newton, Audrey McCray of Hickory, Martha (David) Dunmyre of Wake Forest; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and two step great-grandchildren.Ruby loved fellowshipping with others. She never drove a car so she would go along with others as the opportunities came about. Ruby and Kenneth raised their children at Bethany Lutheran Church where Ruby was still a member. Ruby's last job was at a nursing home where she was in the housekeeping department. She loved to fellowship with the patients and their families. Later in life we as a family have heard from some of those families about the kindness our mother shared. Now she received those kindnesses from the staff of Trinity Village in Hickory, where she spent her last two years, a special thank you to each of them especially, Ms. Susan, Moms roommate.Ruby will lie-in-state Saturday, Nov. 28, from 12 to 4 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. A private graveside will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Pierson Shaw will be officiating the service. Pallbearers will include Jim McMahan, Steve Laxton, Dale Lail, Randy Lail, Jeff McMahan, Frank Anzaldi, and Bill McMahan. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie Reid, Bobby Medlin, Corey McCray, Matthew McCray, and Kevin Moody.Hickory Funeral Home