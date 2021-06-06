Ruby Jane Craig McNeelyJune 5, 1927 - May 30, 2021Ruby Jane Craig McNeely, 93, of Newton, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.Born June 5, 1927, she was the daughter of the late George and Daisy Mackie Craig. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Homer McNeel; four brothers; and three sisters.Ruby was a member of Abernethy Memorial United Methodist Church in Newton and worked in hosiery finishing most of her life.Survivors include her son, David A. McNeely, wife, Jenny, and their sons, Joseph and David T. McNeely; her son, Jack McNeely and his daughter, Madeline McNeely; eight great-grandchildren; her sister, Kathleen Reese; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 12, in the chapel of Bass-Smith Funeral Home with Pastor Logan Miller officiating. Burial will be at Catawba Memorial Park.The family will receive friends at the funeral home, an hour prior to the services.The family would like to extend a special thank you to Conover Nursing and Rehab and Catawba Valley Medical Center for their excellent care.