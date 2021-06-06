Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ruby Jane Craig McNeely
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Ruby Jane Craig McNeely

June 5, 1927 - May 30, 2021

Ruby Jane Craig McNeely, 93, of Newton, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Born June 5, 1927, she was the daughter of the late George and Daisy Mackie Craig. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Homer McNeel; four brothers; and three sisters.

Ruby was a member of Abernethy Memorial United Methodist Church in Newton and worked in hosiery finishing most of her life.

Survivors include her son, David A. McNeely, wife, Jenny, and their sons, Joseph and David T. McNeely; her son, Jack McNeely and his daughter, Madeline McNeely; eight great-grandchildren; her sister, Kathleen Reese; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 12, in the chapel of Bass-Smith Funeral Home with Pastor Logan Miller officiating. Burial will be at Catawba Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home, an hour prior to the services.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Conover Nursing and Rehab and Catawba Valley Medical Center for their excellent care.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW, Hickory, NC
Jun
12
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW, Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.