Ruby Jane Craig McNeelyRuby Jane Craig McNeely, 93, of Newton passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 12, in the chapel of Bass-Smith Funeral Home with Pastor Logan Miller officiating. Burial will be at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, one hour prior to services.